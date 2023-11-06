Highlights Coventry City is struggling this season after narrowly missing out on reaching the Premier League in the previous campaign.

Viktor Gyokeres, their former star player, is performing exceptionally well at his new club Sporting Lisbon, rubbing salt in the wounds of Coventry fans.

The replacements for Gyokeres, Ellis Simms and Haji Wright, have not been successful so far, adding to the frustrations of Coventry supporters.

Coventry City have had a poor season so far after getting so close to reaching the Premier League in the 2022/23 campaign.

Mark Robins was so close to getting the play-off final win that he would have so desperately wanted but they lost out to Luton Town after what was a thrilling campaign.

Now though it is the complete opposite of that as Coventry are struggling to propel themselves up the table and scoring goals is a problem for them.

Which is why when they see their hero from last season,Viktor Gyokeres, doing so well at his new club, it will feel like salt in the wounds.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Viktor Gyokeres Sporting CP Permanent (fee involved) Gus Hamer Sheffield United Permanent (fee involved) Josh Reid Ross County Permanent Fanktay Dabo Forest Green Rovers Permanent Sean Maguire Carlisle United Permanent Michael Rose Stoke City Permanent Julien Da Costa FC Sochaux Permanent Tyler Walker Lincoln City Permanent Martyn Waghorn Derby County Permanent Jack Burroughs Lincoln City Loan Ryan Howley Dundee FC Loan Todd Kane Without Club Permanent

How good is Viktor Gyokeres doing at Sporting Lisbon?

Last season Gyokeres was in fine form throughout as the 25-year-old scored 21 goals in 46 league games whilst also managing to get 10 assists which emphasises just how good he was.

Due to that impressive form he was getting linked with several Premier League clubs but he opted to move to Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon and it is safe to say he has carried on that form.

In all competitions so far he has played 13 games and scored 11 with two of them being in the Europa League so the Swede is further showing his quality on the big stage.

When you look at his stats per 90 minutes he is averaging 1.2 goal contributions according to SwedeStats in every game hence why Sporting currently sit top of the Primeira Liga with a three point lead.

If he carries it on it would be no surprise to see him back in England in the top division and possibly one day come up against his former club but winning trophies for his new side will certianly be the priority at the moment.

Why does Gyokeres' success hurt Coventry City fans?

In the summer they attempted to replace Gyokeres with Ellis Simms and Haji Wright but so far it has not gone to plan.

Simms seemed to make perfect sense given the fact he played excellently for Sunderland scoring seven goals during his loan from Everton last season hence why the Toffees recalled him as they needed extra firepower in their relegation fight.

The 22-year-old has only managed to score two goals for Coventry which came in one game and he has had to cope with being on the bench for a lot of games which says it all about how the transfer is going.

Wright joined with a lot of promise after scoring 16 goals in Turkey last season whilst also getting a goal in the World Cup for USA but his move is also not going as well as fans would have hoped.

He did did grab a brace in the 3-2 defeat to Preston North end however they were chances that he should be converting and what is more alarming is the fact that he has scored four goals from an expected goal tally of 6.13 according to sofascore.

The hope will be that brace can be the start of a good run of form for Wright as Robins' needs inspiration at the top end of the pitch so his side can stop floating just above the relegation zone which will be worrying the supporters.

When the Sky Blues fans see Gyokeres doing so well it will only remind them of what they used to have which is certainly not going to help their optimism going forward.

They will certainly be needing these transfers to start working out very soon due to the fact they are only five points off the dreaded drop zone which highlights just how pivotal Gyokeres was for them as he almost single-handedly dragged them to one game of being in the Premier League.