‘Scares me’, ‘I’m done’ – These Norwich City fans react to player update

Norwich City face Bournemouth this afternoon in the Championship but they will be without playmaker Emi Buendia.

The 23-year-old is a firm favourite at Carrow Road following his performances that helped the Canaries to the Premier League a few years ago and he did reasonably well in the top-flight as Daniel Farke’s men were relegated.

However, there are doubts about the long-term future of the Argentinian and that speculation has increased as Buendia is yet to play in the Championship this season.

There was a feeling the attacking midfielder would be involved against the Cherries, so the fact he has not even made the bench has left fans worried that a transfer may be imminent.

Any deal would be a significant blow as Todd Cantwell is also not in the 18 as Leeds United have tried to sign him.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Buendia’s omission from the fans on Twitter…

I love how people are putting two and two together and just assume Buendia is off cause he doesn't feature today. Not everyone is leaving just cause they're not playing 😅 #NCFC — The Norfolk Sonic 💛💚 (@Ginger_Canary) September 27, 2020

If Cantwell AND Buendia are off then we need to re-enter the transfer market, Dowell being injured compounding it. Can’t say we don’t need to sell, except on our terms and then move them on without replacements #Ncfc #otbc — charlie (@stormbenderr) September 27, 2020

No Buendia scares me about his future 😬😬 The tweak in formation looks interesting too!#NCFC #OTBC #COYY https://t.co/r1kAuNDaJf — Singing From the Nest #SFTN (@SFTNest) September 27, 2020

If we lose Aarons and Buendia, I genuinely don’t think we go up. They’re that important to us. #ncfc — Nick Deal (@nick__deal) September 27, 2020

So Cantwell & Buendia both not in squad. Getting a bit sick of football already this season. #ncfc — Russ (@lannon_russ) September 27, 2020

How the hell is rupp getting into the team ahead of Vrancic???? Buendia situation is feeling more and more like the Dean Ashton situation, be interested to see what the reason for him not playing is, not buying him getting yet another injury #ncfc https://t.co/OcnuIeWnwg — Seb (@sebncfc123) September 27, 2020