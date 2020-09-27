Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Norwich City

‘Scares me’, ‘I’m done’ – These Norwich City fans react to player update

Published

3 mins ago

on

Norwich City face Bournemouth this afternoon in the Championship but they will be without playmaker Emi Buendia.

The 23-year-old is a firm favourite at Carrow Road following his performances that helped the Canaries to the Premier League a few years ago and he did reasonably well in the top-flight as Daniel Farke’s men were relegated.

However, there are doubts about the long-term future of the Argentinian and that speculation has increased as Buendia is yet to play in the Championship this season.

There was a feeling the attacking midfielder would be involved against the Cherries, so the fact he has not even made the bench has left fans worried that a transfer may be imminent.

Any deal would be a significant blow as Todd Cantwell is also not in the 18 as Leeds United have tried to sign him.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Buendia’s omission from the fans on Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Scares me’, ‘I’m done’ – These Norwich City fans react to player update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: