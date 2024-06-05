Highlights Financial expert Kieran Maguire suggests Leeds United have assets that they can sell before June 30th.

But he also thinks their financial situation isn't as bad as some have suggested.

Balancing financial stability with retaining top players will be crucial for Leeds' future success.

Financial fair play expert Kieran Maguire believes Leeds United's financial situation may have been exaggerated by some, speaking to Football Insider.

Some Leeds fans will be concerned about the potential need to cash in on players before the end of this month to give themselves the best chance of remaining within financial rules.

Archie Gray, Willy Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville are just three of a number of Leeds players who could potentially be on their way out of Elland Road this summer, with all three likely to attract plenty of interest in the coming months.

Their failure to win promotion will also limit the amount they are able to spend in the transfer market in the coming months, but it remains unclear exactly what their financial situation at this stage is.

Before the play-off final, it was reported by the Daily Mail that Leeds would need to raise up to £100m in player sales if they failed to win promotion, and this is a figure that has been mentioned a number of times.

If they do need to raise around £100m, Gray, Gnonto and Summerville may all depart, and that would be a major blow considering how important all three are to the Whites' cause.

And even if the trio are sold, they may not even be able to spend much of the money that they have raised.

Kieran Maguire on Leeds United's financial situation

Maguire has acknowledged that there will probably need to be player sales this summer, but he also believes the club's financial situation may have been exaggerated slightly.

He told Football Insider: "I am surprised at the amount of PSR attention given towards Leeds.

"The losses they have suffered in the previous two seasons weren’t great – around £30million each.

Related Tottenham: Journalist provides Leeds United hope on Joe Rodon The Whites haven't given up hope of securing another move for Rodon at this stage, which will please their supporters.

"Leeds in 2024-25 will also see their allowable PSR losses drop down to £61million after spending two seasons in the Championship.

"But they have had some significant player sales and so I feel there is an element of scaremongering here or people not looking at the granular detail of Leeds’ accounts.

"It is likely that they will have to sell before the June 30 cut-off date but they have plenty of sellable assets at the club."

Leeds United must be sensible in the transfer market this summer

Leeds must prioritise remaining within financial limits above anything else.

Other teams have suffered massively from points deductions in the past, with Reading and Sheffield Wednesday two sides that have been relegated in the past due to points sanctions.

Although the Whites are unlikely to be relegated from this level due to a points deduction, it could end up affecting whether they secure a top-two or a top-six spot in the future.

They will want to get back to the top flight as quickly as possible, so they need to strike a balance between avoiding sanctions and retaining some of their best players.

If they can strike the right balance and spend sensibly, that would be ideal for them. But it will be a tricky balancing act for the West Yorkshire outfit.