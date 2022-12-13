“Scared to get back…” – Daryl Dike opens up on injury recovery at West Brom

West Bromwich Albion picked up their fourth consecutive Championship win and continued their momentum from before the World Cup break with a 2-1 victory at Sunderland on Monday evening.

The Baggies had to wait longer than any other second tier side to resume their campaign, but it was worth the wait for supporters as they turned it around late on at the Stadium of Light.

Carlos Corberan’s start to life as manager will be sparking distant play-off hopes with the gap between the top and the bottom very slim this season in the second tier.

Daryl Dike came off of the bench to grab the winner after what has been a very difficult period at the club since signing in January from Orlando City.

The 22-year-old explained the mental, as well as physical, battle that he went through due to being out for so long when he spoke to BBC Radio West Midlands, quotes are provided by the BBC Sport website.

He said: “You’re scared to get back on the pitch, thinking ‘am I going to get injured again? Am I ever going to be the same again?’.

“But the Albion staff have worked with me and given me the courage to go around and do things to full strength without worrying, and proving to myself I can still go on the pitch and do the same things I used to do.

“Jed (Wallace) puts in about 72 crosses a game.

“It’s great to have a player like that.

“Every time he gets it, I know he’s going to put in a good ball.

“It’s my job to make sure I’m at least on the end of them.

“I’ve had the support of a lot of people.

“I’m not going to say I’m happy that it (the injuries) happened but it’s something I’ve learned from.

“I’ve learnt about my body.

“I’ve learnt about me, physically and mentally.

“It’s taught me a lot.

“It’s something I can carry forward on and off the pitch.

“It was so cold and you know there are a lot of people at home, keeping warm, watching on TV – but it’s great to have the fans with us, always pushing us.

“To have them there behind you is a great feeling.

“The one thing Carlos talks about is ‘never giving up, never giving in’.

“And we showed that resilience and the togetherness of the squad.

“Getting a win was important but, from a personal point of view, to get on the scoresheet was something I have now got off my shoulders.

“All I’ve tried to do throughout all this time is just get on the pitch and make an impact – and now I’ve finally managed to do that.”

Dike had spent time in England before, on loan at Barnsley in the second half of the 2020/21 season, but moving to the Black Country would have been a huge change from playing in MLS, making his recovery process all the more difficult to deal with.

The Verdict

It was a lovely moment for Baggies supporters and neutral observers to witness, given the exciting displays Dike put in for Barnsley and the amount of time he has spent on the treatment table this year.

Dike also popped up with the assist for Tom Rogic’s deft finish to get the Baggies on level terms, giving Corberan a lot to think about ahead of hosting Rotherham United at the weekend.

Dike would have been in with a shout of going to the World Cup with the USA had his trajectory continued upon arriving at The Hawthorns, and re-entering Gregg Berhalter’s plans will be a realistic aim for the remainder of the season for the 22-year-old.