Barnsley

‘Scared’, ‘Miles ahead’ – Many Barnsley fans react to performance on international stage

Published

37 mins ago

on

Barnsley defender Michal Helik had a difficult evening in Poland’s 2-1 defeat to England at Wembley last night, which has caught the attention of many Tykes fans.

The central defender has been one of the finds of the season in the Championship, arriving from Polish side Cracovia last summer and becoming an integral cog in Barnsley’s play-off push this term.

Helik has missed just three league games for the Tykes all season and as well as proving defensive qualities, has caused chaos in the opposition box – scoring five times and adding one assist.

The 25-year-old’s impressive performances for the Oakwell club had clearly turned heads back in Poland as he was handed his debut at the start of the international break and was included from the start against England last night.

It was a difficult evening for Helik, who conceded the penalty that allowed Harry Kane to put Gareth Southgate’s side one up and struggled at times against the hosts’ numerous attacking weapons.

He was substituted after 54 minutes, which means it could be touch and go whether he is available for the game against Reading on Good Friday.

Last night’s performance has certainly proven a talking point among Tykes supporters, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…


