‘Scared’, ‘Miles ahead’ – Many Barnsley fans react to performance on international stage

Barnsley defender Michal Helik had a difficult evening in Poland’s 2-1 defeat to England at Wembley last night, which has caught the attention of many Tykes fans.

The central defender has been one of the finds of the season in the Championship, arriving from Polish side Cracovia last summer and becoming an integral cog in Barnsley’s play-off push this term.

Helik has missed just three league games for the Tykes all season and as well as proving defensive qualities, has caused chaos in the opposition box – scoring five times and adding one assist.

The 25-year-old’s impressive performances for the Oakwell club had clearly turned heads back in Poland as he was handed his debut at the start of the international break and was included from the start against England last night.

It was a difficult evening for Helik, who conceded the penalty that allowed Harry Kane to put Gareth Southgate’s side one up and struggled at times against the hosts’ numerous attacking weapons.

He was substituted after 54 minutes, which means it could be touch and go whether he is available for the game against Reading on Good Friday.

Last night’s performance has certainly proven a talking point among Tykes supporters, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…

Helik and Stones Barnsley CB sabotage 👏🤣 #ENGPOL — Samanthabfc86❤voteformike💙 (@samanthaskidm10) March 31, 2021

Helik's fault that England scored and Stones's fault that Poland scored… Not a good night for the Barnsley contingent 😂 — Alex Loach – Artist (@loachy16) March 31, 2021

Scared he’ll come back and won’t be as good — tyler (@tyler_bfc) March 31, 2021

He will start, not really exerted himself tonight. — Steve Rose (@SteveRose1968) March 31, 2021

Reason he wasn’t great today was probably due to nerves and the fact that he is used to playing central CB rather than widen — zzakwatson (@zzakwatson6) March 31, 2021

In his defence he doesn’t look like a ball-playing CB which is how the Poles want to play. For Barnsley he plays basics, get the ball away from danger ASAP and it suits his game better — The Low Road (@TLRfanzine) March 31, 2021

I think he will; he’s played more game for reds in a week so don’t see why he’ll be rested!? — Aaron – #COYR #barnsleyfc 🔴⚪ (@TykesFan1887) March 31, 2021

Be daft to start him. — SBFCO (@SBFCO1) March 31, 2021

Helik giving away a pen to keep attention off him at Barnsley, he’s miles ahead — Harri🇦🇹 (@bfcharri) March 31, 2021