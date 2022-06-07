Scandinavian coach emerges as candidate for Blackburn Rovers vacancy

New York City FC manager Ronny Deila has been interviewed for the vacant Blackburn Rovers managerial role, according to Nettavisen reporter Stian Wahl.

The Lancashire outfit, who finished in eighth position in the Championship table for the 2021-22 season, are still looking for Tony Mowbray’s replacement after his five-year stint as the club’s boss ended.

Rovers have seen some top candidates fall by the wayside, with Carlos Carvalhal and Daniel Farke taking jobs in Abu Dhabi and Germany respectively in recent weeks.

The search has continued for Mowbray’s successor, and now Deila has emerged as a contender.

The 46-year-old has already managed on British shores after spending two years at Scottish giants Celtic, winning the Premiership title twice with the Hoops, before heading back to his home country with Valerenga and then taking the New York City job in January 2020.

Deila led the Pigeons to the MLS Cup last season, and he is now being targeted for managerial roles in Europe.

Belgian outfit Standard Liege were thought to want Deila as their new boss last month, per Wahl, however they ended up appointing William Still as their new head coach.

Wahl claims that Deila is open to leaving the USA and taking on a role in Europe, and has revealed that Deila has been interviewed and is a contender to land the job.

The Verdict

With two of the favourites for the job in Farke and Carvalhal going elsewhere, Rovers now have to look further afield for Mowbray’s replacement.

A plethora of names have been linked, but Deila is probably the most intriguing one of the available names right now.

He has achieved success at both Celtic and New York City, and whilst he has no experience of English football, we’ve seen managers come from elsewhere having not coached in the EFL and done well.

Rovers need to get someone into the hot-seat soon as pre-season will come around sooner rather than later, and Deila may now have emerged as the favourite.