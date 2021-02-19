Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Scandalous’ – Many Bristol City fans react to fresh blow

Bristol City have been dealt another injury blow – with youngster Owura Edwards the latest Robins player set for a spell on the sidelines following an ankle problem.

The young winger spent the first half of this season on loan at Grimsby, although he was recalled in January to help assist with City’s current injury-list.

However, having made just three Championship appearances, the teenager has suffered blow to his ankle according to Bristol City Live, and has joined an ever-growing treatment table at Ashton Gate.

Meanwhile, Joe Williams, who joined from Wigan last summer, only made his debut in the defeat to Cardiff earlier this month having sustained thigh and hamstring injuries back in September, has suffered another setback and is now set to see a specialist on a second hamstring problem.

Having started against the Bluebirds, Williams was also in the starting XI for the game in the FA Cup at Sheffield United, but was forced off early in the second period.

Following the departure of Dean Holden earlier this week, it’s been another busy few days for the Robins, and here’s how the Ashton Gate faithful reacted to their latest dire injury update:


