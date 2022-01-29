Scale of Derby County financial issues becomes clearer

Sky Sports revealed on Friday that Derby County’s debts are understood to be in excess of £60m with the future of the club still unknown.

According to Sky Sports, the club has amassed almost £30m of debt with HMRC, a further £20m to the US investment firm MSD through various loans, and a further £10m is owed to other ‘football creditors’.

In addition to that, several more millions are owed to non-secured creditors, though they are likely to receive much less than the full amount.

As a result of this, the future of Derby County still remains unknown with administrators desperate to reduce the tax burden and make the club more attractive to potential buyers.

The huge level of debt, coupled with the fact that Pride Park is still owned by Mel Morris, are hurdles that must be addressed in the next four weeks if Derby are to move forward with a sale of the club.

Other key stumbling blocks include legal claims from Middlesbrough and Wycombe which could be addressed in front of an independent arbitration panel with Sky Sports reporting that this could happen as soon as next week.

Fans however have been doing everything they can to ensure the club survives, with the game against Birmingham City expected to be a sell out.

The Verdict

The huge level of debt comes as no surprise to many Derby fans who knew what the Rams were up against when the administrators initially took over the club.

What it does highlight though is the issues facing the administrators and many will be hoping that in the five months the administrators have been working with Derby, progress will have been made.

The next step for Derby though is still unclear as many of the obstacles have left potential bidders of the club unsure.

However, the positive out of this is that despite the huge level of debt, there is interest from at least three parties in buying Derby County.