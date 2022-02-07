Sayyadmanesh starts: The predicted Hull City XI to face Derby on Tuesday night

The Shota Arveladze era at Hull City got off to the best possible start last weekend, but this past Saturday proved that the Georgian has got a lot to learn when it comes to English football.

The Tigers blew Swansea City away on the final weekend of January with a 2-0 victory, with Arveladze carrying on the good form that Grant McCann departed whilst achieving.

But they were given somewhat of a lesson by Preston North End recently, with the Lilywhites travelling to the MKM Stadium and coming away with all three points.

It was a rather disjointed performance by the hosts, who still had chances to score throughout the 90 minutes, but they cannot afford to feel sorry for themselves as they make the trip to Derby County on Tuesday night – let’s see what starting 11 Arveladze may use.

Even though it ended up being a disappointing loss, Hull shouldn’t really make too many sweeping changes just yet – even if Arveladze does want to see everyone in action at some point.

For the most part their defence was solid enough with Jacob Greaves having a great game despite being on the losing side, but they will be sweating on the fitness of Man United loanee Di’Shon Bernard, who hobbled off in the second half.

He could shake off his troubles though and so could goalkeeper Nathan Baxter, who missed out on Saturday through illness.

It was in midfield where Hull lost the battle though against PNE and Greg Docherty in particular had a poor game for the Tigers.

Arveladze has a wealth of options at his disposal but there’s every chance that instead of giving Liam Walsh or Regan Slater a chance that he could push George Honeyman into a deeper role.

That would open up a slot further forward to support Tom Eaves and Iran international Allahyar Sayyadmanesh could be the one to prosper.

The January loan signing from Fenerbahce made a cameo appearance against North End and having scored seven times in 16 matches in the first half of the Ukrainian League season for Zorya Lugansk, the 20-year-old will be match-fit and ready to make an impact.