Huddersfield Town

‘Says it all’ – These Huddersfield fans were not impressed with one man in thrashing by Bournemouth

9 mins ago

Huddersfield Town endured a hugely difficult day on Saturday, as they were thrashed 5-0 by Bournemouth at The Vitality Stadium.

A double from Dominic Solanke along with goals from David Brooks, Junior Stanislas and Sam Surridge sealed an emphatic victory for the Cherries to strengthen their place in the promotion race.

The Terriers’ cause on Saturday was not helped by the absence of several key players, including the injured top scorer Josh Koroma.

One of those brought in to the side to try and offset that absence was Adama Diakhaby, although the attacker failed to make much of an impact for Carlos Corberan’s side, as they struggled to pose much of a threat to the Bournemouth goal.

That was something that did not go unnoticed by a number of Huddersfield fans, who appeared far from impressed with Diakhaby as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

