‘Says it all’ – These Huddersfield fans were not impressed with one man in thrashing by Bournemouth

Huddersfield Town endured a hugely difficult day on Saturday, as they were thrashed 5-0 by Bournemouth at The Vitality Stadium.

A double from Dominic Solanke along with goals from David Brooks, Junior Stanislas and Sam Surridge sealed an emphatic victory for the Cherries to strengthen their place in the promotion race.

The Terriers’ cause on Saturday was not helped by the absence of several key players, including the injured top scorer Josh Koroma.

One of those brought in to the side to try and offset that absence was Adama Diakhaby, although the attacker failed to make much of an impact for Carlos Corberan’s side, as they struggled to pose much of a threat to the Bournemouth goal.

That was something that did not go unnoticed by a number of Huddersfield fans, who appeared far from impressed with Diakhaby as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of them had to say.

putting Diakhaby on the picture sums up todays game lol — DS!! (@daveswithy) December 12, 2020

Least we have the right guy to take a pic of in a 5-0 loss — Tom (@Reaneeyy) December 12, 2020

Never want to see diakhaby in a Huddersfield shirt again — cathal guckian🇮🇪 (@GuckianCathal) December 12, 2020

Eiting on bench and Diakhaby playing. Says it all. We were absolutely awful. Expected a hole lot better today than what I heard on radio Leeds for match #htafc 🔵⚪ — Martin Moorhouse (@MartinMoorhouse) December 12, 2020

What has Ward,Pritchard and Diakhaby got to offer us. They must have some incredible agents. Can’t wait for January I will try move them on myself. #htafc — Danny Koulouris (@Danielkoulouri1) December 12, 2020

So horrible, knew that we basically forfeited the match soon as I saw the lineup. I do hope that we win on Wednesday, cos this would’ve been for nothing, especially as we’re now so threadbare, we’re limited to youngsters with limited experience and having to play Diakhaby. #htafc — James Robinson (@JRTerrier24) December 12, 2020

I don’t want to see diakhaby play for town again #htafc — Tom (@Tom91422707) December 12, 2020