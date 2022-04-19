Chris Kirchner issues verdict on action of Derby County supporters

Prospective new Derby County owner Chris Kirchner has suggested he is “buying the right club with the right fans” after footage emerged of Rams supporters giving the players a rousing reception at Moor Farm following their relegation to League One.

The defeat to QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium yesterday confirmed that Derby have been relegated – putting an end to a defiant battle for survival by Wayne Rooney and his squad.

Supporters gathered at the club’s Moor Farm training ground to welcome the players back from their trip to the nation’s capital with a rousing reception on Monday evening.

Footage of that action has done the rounds on social media and caught the attention of Kirchner, with the American businessman quick to issue a verdict that’s likely to be popular with the Derby faithful.

Say what you want… I’m buying the right club with the right fans. We will be back. And we will be better. Together. https://t.co/MIcSKXZuKC — Chris Kirchner (@cskirchner) April 18, 2022

Kirchner was named the club’s preferred bidder earlier this month and flew over to the UK last week in an attempt to try to ensure that the takeover can be completed quickly.

A major rebuild is needed at Derby to ensure they can bounce back from the relegation but that cannot happen until the new owner is in place.

The Verdict

Kirchner is right to credit the supporters for what is a fantastic gesture.

It must have meant a huge amount to the players to have received a rousing reception on their return to Moor Farm after their relegation to League One was confirmed.

Rooney and his players can hold their heads up high after a valiant attempt at survival despite a 21-point deduction, threadbare squad, ongoing off-field chaos, and other obstacles.

What is vital now is that the summer can be used to rebuild the club with the long-term future in mind and Kirchner will be key to that.