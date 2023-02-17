Say it quietly, initial Sunderland blow may have improved club’s promotion chances: Opinion

Admittedly in a very small four-game sample size, Sunderland have scored in every game and are averaging 1.75 goals per game since Ross Stewart’s season-ending injury.

Joe Gelhardt, on loan from Leeds United for the rest of the season, is yet to open his account for the Black Cats, though it feels like a matter of when not if, and the likes of Patrick Roberts, Amad Diallo and Jack Clarke seem to be thriving off of increased responsibility to contribute.

Tony Mowbray has dealt with a large number of wide forwards compared to a lack of number nines in the recent past at Blackburn Rovers, and the energy that Gelhardt has offered in the final third seems to have lifted the level of those around him, while Alex Pritchard and Dan Neil beyond those previously mentioned are more than capable of being reliable sources of creativity.

One thing that is guaranteed is that the remaining 15 games of Sunderland’s season are going to be fascinating viewing for neutral observers, and there is also an argument building, that would have seemed bonkers a few weeks ago, that the Black Cats may be even more dangerous with Ross Stewart out of the side.

There was a period between the end of August and mid December, when Stewart’s absence due to injury negatively impacted the team, before he returned and scored five times in six league games before suffering the injury in the FA Cup.

However, in that period of time, a 15-game period where the Black Cats won five, drew four and lost six, Sunderland were having to rely on the likes of Elliot Embleton and Pritchard as makeshift number nines, and it was before Diallo’s rise to prominence, with the Ivorian becoming one of the most dangerous players in the league in the last couple of months.

Diallo’s improved attacking threat along with Gelhardt’s arrival has put the Black Cats in a much stronger position to deal with Stewart’s absence, while Abdoullah Ba and Jewison Bennette are also more reliable options to Mowbray.

Many supporters would have written off a play-off finish when Stewart was stretchered off and ruled out for the season, but that in itself, has handed Mowbray something of a free hit, which right now he is making the very most of.

The likes of Roberts and Pritchard in particular have undeniable ability when on-song, and combined with Diallo’s skill, Gelhardt’s movement and Clarke in the form of his life, it would take a brave person to write them off.