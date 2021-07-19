‘Say goodbye to that one’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to James Garner’s Derby display

James Garner made his first appearance for Manchester United since returning to the club from Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

The midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at the City Ground, impressing for Forest under Chris Hughton.

Garner is now back at United as he looks to continue his development and the club look to decide on what the next step is for the midfielder.

He featured in United’s 2-1 win against Derby County at Pride Park, where goals from Tahith Chong and Facundo Pellistri put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side into a 2-0 win.

Colin Kazim-Richards netted a late consolation for the Rams, but they were unable to get something out of the game in the end.

Nottingham Forest fans will be keeping one eye on Garner’s pre-season, as he await to see what decision United take on his future.

The Reds are keen to re-sign Garner on loan for the 2021/22 campaign, but Swansea City are also said to be interested.

After impressing against Forest’s bitter rivals yesterday, we take a look at what Reds fans make of his situation…

