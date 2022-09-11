Sawyers in: With everyone fully fit, is this Cardiff City’s strongest XI?

Cardiff City had themselves a very busy summer in the transfer market.

Prior to the September 1st deadline, the Bluebirds brought in a total of 17 new arrivals, the vast majority of which were free transfers or loan deals.

With so many new arrivals, it has understandably been a slow start to the season, with Cardiff currently sitting 22nd in the Championship.

Everybody is close in terms of points at this stage, though, so there is no need for any panic just yet.

After making so many signings, here at FLW, we thought we’d try and identify the best Cardiff City XI available to Steve Morison, if everybody is fit.

Here’s what we came up with.

Lining up in a more conservative 4-2-3-1 formation, we’ve, of course, gone for Ryan Allsop inbetween the sticks.

In front of Allsop sits a back four, with West Brom loanee Cedric Kipre alongside Perry Ng.

At right-back, Mahlon Romeo was the easy choice, but at left-back, there were plenty to choose from.

It came down to Jamilu Collins or Niels Nkounkou in the end, with us opting for the latter. It could have quite easily gone the other way, though.

In midfield, we opted for a double pivot of Ryan Wintle and skipper Joe Ralls, but perhaps Andy Rinomhota can feel hard done by to not be included.

In a more advanced role sits Romaine Sawyers, with Callum O’Dowda on the left wing, and Sheyi Ojo on the right.

Max Watters leads the line in this Bluebirds XI, with the club’s options in the striking department lacking.

