“Saw this one coming” – Stoke City fan pundit delivers verdict on 22-year-old capture

It has been a very busy last week or so at Stoke City with the transfer window shutting and Alex Neil replacing Michael O’Neill in the dugout at the bet365 Stadium.

The Potters will be expected to push towards at least a top half finish with the ambitious appointment of Neil, who has a Championship promotion under his belt already, and some deadline day business could contribute towards that.

Dujon Sterling arrived on loan from Chelsea on Thursday, and the 22-year-old will potentially become Neil’s first choice right back.

FLW’s Stoke City fan pundit Ben Rowley was relieved to see that area of the pitch addressed before the window’s conclusion.

Speaking to Football League World, Rowley said: “I saw this one coming because Stoke have a centre back, a left winger and two teenagers for the right back position, so I’m glad that we’ve gone and got someone with Championship experience, who is an actual right back and looks to be of decent quality too.

“He likes to get forward which you hope would marry up with Josh Tymon on the other side when he’s back fit.

“Hopefully, he’ll add a bit of balance even with Josh Tymon in the team, but for the short term it’s nice to have a right back option.

“Considering that on both our flanks at the moment we are shot for full backs, a really sensible deadline day signing for me.”