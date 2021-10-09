‘Saving us today’, MOTM by a distance’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans praise individual after win over Bolton

Sheffield Wednesday picked up a 1-0 over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday in a tightly fought game at Hillsborough.

It was a game of very few chances that was edged by Darren Moore’s side as Wednesday look to climb the table in their push for a return to the Championship.

There wasn’t too many big opportunities in this game, with Wednesday having two shots on target to Bolton’s one.

However, it was Wednesday who won it with a Lee Gregory winner in the 62nd minute. Gregory lead the line for the Owls and scored his third league goal of the season in a man-of-the-match display.

He put in a wonderfully squared cross from Jack Hunt from 6 yards out as Wednesday look to ease some of the pressure that has mounted on manager Darren Moore of late.

Gregory’s display will certainly fill him and Wednesday supporters with confidence as the 33-year old forward led the line perfectly in a hardworking, all-round performance from the number 9.

His performance didn’t go unnoticed by Wednesday fans as they took to Twitter to praise their summer signing. Here’s what they said.

Lee Gregory outstanding👍🏻 — Roper (@jack_roper1) October 9, 2021

Thanks to Gregory for saving us today, Great goal pal.👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 3 points is 3 points. However god dam awful display again. 💙🦉🤍 — Dino S12 (@DPaggiossi) October 9, 2021

Lee Gregory loves it in front of the Kop. #SWFC pic.twitter.com/CL2YtLIt8H — The Star SWFC (@TheStarOwls) October 9, 2021

Agreed. He is the 1st choice 9 for me, we have to build an attacking line up around him — jon hill (@jonhill79) October 9, 2021

Happy with the 3 points! Lee Gregory was MoTM by a distance, excellent. For me the win papers over cracks, though. Today we sat far too deep, looked uncomfortable passing it out of the back and had absolutely no shape. Not convinced ☹️. #swfc — Anthony Poole (@AnthonyPoole) October 9, 2021

Lee Gregory appreciation post! Unreal today #SWFC — JP🦉 (@JordanOwl23) October 9, 2021

Not a great performance

But a good win. Gregory my man of the match the best of the bunch #swfc — Steven (@stevenowls) October 9, 2021