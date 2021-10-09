Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘Saving us today’, MOTM by a distance’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans praise individual after win over Bolton

Published

6 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday picked up a 1-0 over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday in a tightly fought game at Hillsborough. 

It was a game of very few chances that was edged by Darren Moore’s side as Wednesday look to climb the table in their push for a return to the Championship.

There wasn’t too many big opportunities in this game, with Wednesday having two shots on target to Bolton’s one.

However, it was Wednesday who won it with a Lee Gregory winner in the 62nd minute. Gregory lead the line for the Owls and scored his third league goal of the season in a man-of-the-match display.

He put in a wonderfully squared cross from Jack Hunt from 6 yards out as Wednesday look to ease some of the pressure that has mounted on manager Darren Moore of late.

Gregory’s display will certainly fill him and Wednesday supporters with confidence as the 33-year old forward led the line perfectly in a hardworking, all-round performance from the number 9.

His performance didn’t go unnoticed by Wednesday fans as they took to Twitter to praise their summer signing. Here’s what they said.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Saving us today’, MOTM by a distance’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans praise individual after win over Bolton

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: