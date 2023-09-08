Highlights Millwall has signed eight new players this summer, focusing on Championship experience to strengthen the team for a promotion push.

The team's strongest line-up includes notable players such as Matija Šarkić in goal, Shaun Hutchinson and Jake Cooper in defense, and Billy Mitchell and Allan Campbell in midfield.

The attacking trio consists of Joe Bryan, Zian Flemming, and Tom Bradshaw, with Kevin Nisbet completing the lineup after an impressive pre-season.

Millwall signed eight players this summer with Gary Rowett expected to bring his new stars into the equation.

The Lions have entered their seventh consecutive year in the Championship, finishing in the top half in all but one of those seasons.

The South London outfit finished just one point outside the top six last campaign, an eighth place finish not enough to keep their Premier League dreams alive.

Recruitment, meanwhile, has been busy as Millwall looked to bring in added quality to aid another promotion push.

A clear focus on Championship experience has helped bolster the ranks, the likes of Joe Bryan, Wes Harding and late summer moves for Ryan Longman and Allan Campbell providing quality across the pitch.

Arsenal starlet Brooke Norton-Cuffy, meanwhile, provides energy in the wing-back slots while Hibernian forward Kevin Nisbet aims to help on the goalscoring front. The only foreign signing proved to be one of the more expensive deals as Casper De Norre proves to be an exciting option in the middle of the park.

As such, competition for minutes will be fierce with Rowett handed a few selection headaches this season - with that said, FLW take a look at potentially the manager's strongest line-up.

GK: Matija Šarkić

The former Aston Villa and Wolves goalkeeper made the permanent switch to London this summer to replace George Long.

The 26-year-old boasts EFL experience with loan spells at Shrewsbury Town, Birmingham City and Stoke City and has already staked his claim in between the sticks.

RCB: Shaun Hutchinson

Hutchinson has been a regular within the Millwall defence since joining the club in 2016 from fellow London side Fulham.

The 32-year-old has gone on to make more than 200 appearances for the club in such time, playing 28 times last term, keeping seven clean sheets.

CB: Jake Cooper

Despite interest from various other clubs this summer, the towering defender remains at the club for his eighth season at the Den.

The former Reading man joined the club back in 2017 and has been a constant in the Lions' backline, featuring in every Championship fixture last season.

LCB: Murray Wallace

Completing the newly-adopted back three is former Scunthorpe United defender Murray Wallace.

A compotent option on the left-hand side of the defence, the 30-year-old is another familiar face in the backline, playing more than 150 times for the club since 2018.

RWB: Brooke Norton-Cuffy

The 19-year-old loanee heads into his fourth professional loan move after previous spells at Lincoln City, Rotherham United and Coventry City.

The Arsenal academy graduate has made more than 50 EFL appearances for his former clubs and offers exciting competition to Danny McNamara on the right-hand side.

CM: Billy Mitchell

With competition for the central midfield spots hotting up, Mitchell has held down his position from last season, where he played 36 times last term.

The academy graduate heads into his sixth season since making his first-team debut and continues to be a reliable figure in the middle of the park.

CM: Allan Campbell

It was a campaign to remember for Campbell last term, helping Luton secure a historic promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs, playing 42 times.

He joins Millwall on a season-long loan this summer and will be eager to make the most of presence in the middle of the field and ability to drive the ball up the field.

LWB: Joe Bryan

Another summer signing, Bryan returns to London after a brief loan spell in the French top flight with OGC Nice.

Known for his threat in front of goal and dangerous crossing ability during his time at Bristol City, the experienced Championship star aims to get back to regular football and create plenty of chances for the likes of Tom Bradshaw and Kevin Nisbet this season.

AM: Zian Flemming

Flemming demonstrated his goalscoring prowess in his debut campaign in England last term, scoring 15 goals with three assists.

The 25-year-old arrived in fine form too, scoring 24 goals combined with seven assists in his two seasons in the Eredivisie with Fortuna Sittard.

Looking to add to his tally this season, he will be aiming to compliment a dominant attacking trio under Rowett.

ST: Tom Bradshaw

An experienced EFL asset, Bradshaw continues to lead the line for Millwall in what is his sixth season at the club.

The Welsh international enjoyed his best time in front of goal last term, scoring 17 times in the Championship with supplying four goals to his teammates and will be eager to add to his tally and hit the 50 league goals mark for the Lions this season.

ST: Kevin Nisbet

Nisbet completes the attacking trio after impressing in pre-season following his arrival from Hibernian.

The 26-year-old experienced his most prolific run for the Hibees last season, scoring 12 league goals in 19 appearances before making the move to the English capital.