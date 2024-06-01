There are some key players that could leave Millwall next summer when their current contracts expire.

Neil Harris has some work to do this summer ahead of a big 2024/25 campaign in which the club will look to build on a great end to the 2023/24 season that saw them finish 13th in the Championship.

The club has published their 2023/24 retained list ahead of a busy transfer window, with club legends Shaun Hutchinson and Bartosz Bialkowski both departing The Den at the end of next month.

There are multiple players that are approaching what could be their final season in a Lions shirt in the upcoming campaign - Zian Flemming is one of them, but the club do hold an option to extend his contract by a further season to 2026 if they wish.

Whilst that is good news, numerous senior players at the club do remain out of contract come next summer - and we have picked out four of those below that could leave the club in 2025.

George Saville

Saville was initially coming to the end of his deal this summer, but hit an appearance-based clause in April that triggered an automatic extension in his contract that keeps him at the club for another season, according to the South London News.

The 30-year-old has racked up 192 appearances across four spells with the Lions, with 42 of those coming last season, as he was a near ever-present under Neil Harris in the end-of-season run-in that eventually saw the club survive with ease.

He will surely continue to play a key role under Harris, and could hit a landmark 200 games for the club next season before a possible exit.

Ryan Leonard

Similar to Saville, Leonard has had his contract extended by another season to 2025 after hitting an appearance target, in news that will excite Millwall fans after his stand-out performances in 2023/24.

He picked up the Supporters' Club Player of the Season after featuring 37 times in all competitions under Gary Rowett, Joe Edwards and Harris in a variety of different positions, including centre-back, right-back and even defensive midfield.

Leonard is now 32 and has been with the Lions for six years, so it would be no surprise to see him extend his stay even further than 2025 if he continues to figure heavily next season.

George Honeyman

Honeyman is 'heading into the final year of his Millwall contract' in the summer, according to South London News, after joining the club in 2022 from Hull City.

George Honeyman Millwall career statistics Games 72 Goals 1 Assists 5 Stats according to transfermarkt

He made 32 appearances in all competitions in 2023/24 despite missing the first two months of this season with a thigh injury, and certainly seems to be enjoying his football at the Den.

In an interview with the South London Press in April, he said: "Neil (Harris) has been fantastic for me since he has come in. We’re only at the very start of this journey.

“If you feel you have got the backing of the manager, it gives you a platform to go out and produce your best stuff, you want to repay it.

"I just want to smash it for everyone at the club."

Those quotes do not have the feel of a player that wants to leave in a hurry, so making sure the 29-year-old is tied down to a new deal must be high on Harris' priority list.

Tom Bradshaw

Bradshaw is a modern-day cult hero in South London, and has played 198 games for the club since his arrival from Barnsley in 2018, scoring 44 goals.

He also had an appearance-based clause in his deal triggered in 2023/24, meaning his deal runs until the end of next season, according to

Southwark News, and stated that he was 'over the moon' to be staying at the club in an interview with NewsAtDen.

The Welsh international netted an impressive 16 goals in 41 league games in 2022/23, but could only score four goals in 34 league appearances last season and struggled to nail down a consistent spot in the team under all three managers.

He can still certainly be an effective force in front of goal when given a chance, as seen when he netted the winner in a huge 1-0 win over Norwich City in December - but may see his future lie elsewhere in 2025, especially if the club bring in striking reinforcements this summer, and he struggles to play consistently again next season.