Saville in: Millwall’s strongest XI now the transfer window is shut – Do you agree?

Millwall will be looking to find far more consistency under the management of Gary Rowett when the team returns from the international break.

The Lions have recorded a mixed bag of results so far this season across all competitions and will be hoping to continue on from their recent high point after beating Blackpool in the final minute at the Den thanks to Jake Cooper’s goal.

Meanwhile, Rowett and his staff have been busy strengthening the squad this summer, with no less than six new additions coming in, including the likes of Benik Afobe, Sheyi Ojo and George Saville.

Now the aim will be to get the new recruits fully integrated into the style of play in South London as the Lions bid to climb the league standings after a stuttering start to the campaign.

12 of these 25 Millwall facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 1. The club was founded after 1900 Fake Not fake

Here, we take a look at Millwall’s strongest starting eleven now that the transfer window has slammed shut.

Bartosz Bialkowski is the undisputed number one choice between the sticks at Millwall and will be expected to keep George Long as back up.

The back three of Jake Cooper, Murray Wallace and Ballard continues to be a work in progress and it appears that Rowett is willing to stick with it for now.

Scott Malone and young Billy Mitchell will continue to act as wing backs as they look to provide service from out wide for the front three at every given opportunity.

Meanwhile it appears likely that both Maikel Kieftenbeld and Saville will be the first choice midfield partnership when both are fit and available as they seem to have the edge over the likes of George Evans and Ben Thompson at present.

Jed Wallace is easily the first name on the team sheet at the Den and is supported in a forward role by Afobe and the towering figure of Matt Smith, with the trio still working hard to master their interplay in the final third, which has shown signs of promise already.

That leaves new addition Ojo on the bench for now as an option who can provide something different when Rowett wants to stretch the opposition.