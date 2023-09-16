Highlights Millwall will be facing Leeds United in their first clash since 2019/20, with both teams looking to secure a victory in this fierce rivalry.

The absence of goalkeeper Sarkic may impact Millwall's defence against Leeds' attacking quality, giving Bialkowski a chance to re-establish himself.

Cooper, Wallace, and Norton-Cuffy are key players in Millwall's defensive lineup, while de Norre and Mitchell will play crucial roles in midfield against Leeds' strong midfield presence.

Millwall host Leeds United on Sunday, with the Lions in search of a third league win of the campaign.

Although it is not a derby game, the two share a fierce rivalry and have faced each other many times in recent years, with both spending the majority of the last decade in the Championship.

However, it will be the first clash since 2019/20, with Leeds in the top-flight for the last three seasons. Millwall themselves finished just outside of the play-offs last term and will be hoping to go one better this season.

Millwall sit just ahead of the Whites with two wins and a draw in their three games. Leeds are one point and three places behind, having won once with a further three draws.

It's the first game back since the international break, with neither side playing since September 2nd, and both Daniel Farke and Gary Rowett will have had plenty of chance to assess their squads further in recent weeks during the break and with the transfer window now shut.

Here, we take a look at the starting lineup Rowett could put out in search of his third league win of the season as he looks to take three points off the recently relegated West Yorkshire outfit at The Den.

GK - Bartosz Bialkowski

Given the injury sustained by Sarkic, Bialkowski or Connal Trueman will likely be between the sticks in goal. Bialkowski is the more experienced of the two, and may well be given the nod.

Sarkic is a major blow, and his absence may be felt against a Leeds side brimming with attacking quality. It gives the 36-year-old a chance to re-establish himself as an option for Rowett.

RCB - Ryan Leonard

Leonard has started in the defensive line of late, as there have been injuries at both wing-back and at centre-back, causing a reshuffling of the pack.

Even with Joe Bryan back in contention on the left, meaning Murray Wallace could move back into the heart of the defence, Millwall have been hit with a blow by losing club captain Shaun Hutchinson, leaving Leonard to play as the right-sided centre-back instead of as a holding midfielder.

CB - Jake Cooper

Millwall defender Jake Cooper

Cooper is a shoo-in at the heart of the defence, and one of the standout performers in the Lions' recent history. His future has been up in the air this summer, but a new contract has put Millwall fans' minds at ease.

A reliable figure, after featuring in every single Championship game last term, the 28-year-old is an imposing threat at both ends of the pitch. At roughly 6'6", he proved to be a rock at the back while an aerial threat at the other end. In Hutchinson's absence, he would be captain, too.

LCB - Murray Wallace

On the left-hand side of the back three, Murray Wallace comes in after a formidable campaign last season. The aggressive and robust defender contributed to the fourth-best defensive record in the league last term.

Ever-present in the full-back role, he registered 37 appearances and the arrival of Bryan has meant he can play in a centre-back role more than as a high and wide wing-back. Wallace's versatility is likely to come in handy across a few positions once again this season.

RWB - Brooke Norton-Cuffy

Coming through the Millwall ranks, Danny McNamara has been a shining light for Gary Rowett's side after becoming a first-team regular the past two campaigns, but has been usurped by Norton-Cuffy in recent games.

The Arsenal loanee provides a more dynamic attacking threat, although both options are high-quality in terms of their energy and intensity on the right-flank, meaning both should be afforded ample game time between them this term.

CM - Casper de Norre

The arrival of de Norre this summer has thrown a spanner into the Billy Mitchell and George Saville partnership fans had become accustomed to in recent times. Injured prior to the international break, de Norre was imperious in the games before that and will be a very important piece in the Millwall picture for the coming season.

A versatile midfielder with experience in the Champions League, the 26-year-old is a coup for the Lions and will want to get him involved right from the off against the quality Leeds possess in midfield, with the likes of Ethan Ampadu, Archie Gray, and Glen Kamara potentially his opponents in midfield.

CM - Billy Mitchell

Mitchell has become a mainstay in the Millwall midfield over the past two seasons, featuring in just less than 80 Championship matches as his side mounted a play-off push on both occasions. However, he has his work cut out to continue starting regularly following the arrival of Allan Campbell.

Another product of the academy, the London boy will want to make promotion a reality and will be determined to come out on top in the battle against Leeds' midfield. The affairs are usually feisty and Mitchell will have to be at his best alongside de Norre.

LWB - Joe Bryan

Joe Bryan is in talks with Millwall, according to reports

Bryan operates in a more advanced position on the left flank and is the most conventional wing-back suited option in the entire squad. Offering a tireless approach on the left-flank, his grit will allow Millwall’s other stars to get forward when needed.

The 29-year-old failed to leave his mark in Ligue 1, making just two starts, but completed a return to London in hopes of finding more minutes to demonstrate his crossing capabilities, which he should be able to do more as a wing-back as opposed to a full-back.

CAM - Zian Flemming

Flemming came close to leaving Millwall this summer, but his continued stay in South London is a huge boost to Rowett’s plans. The Dutchman is Millwall's star man, and one of the best forwards in the division when he hits his stride.

He hasn't set the world alight this season, but undoubtedly comes up with some big moments for his side. Flemming has 15 goals and four assists for the Lions, but only one of those contributions has come so far this season.

CF - Tom Bradshaw

Flemming will likely have the most freedom to roam around behind the striking pair, which includes last season's top scorer, Bradshaw. He is an experienced EFL frontman, who had his best season to date last term, hitting double-figures for the first time in his Championship career.

The Welsh international notched 17 goals last season in all competitions, and has proven himself to be a useful forward at second tier level, adding more goals to a tireless effort and more facilitative role in attack.

CF - Kevin Nisbet

Nisbet continues to look to strike up a regular partnership with Bradshaw and Flemming. The summer signing was Hibs’ outstanding player last season with 12 goals in just 19 games, and his talents will be key to Millwall this season.