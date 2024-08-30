As the deadline draws to a close today, Blackburn Rovers have to avoid doing this one thing, which Rovers fans won't want to reciprocate again.

Rovers have had a horror the last two January deadline days, so will be hoping they don't make the same mistake once again this time round.

Duncan McGuire and Lewis O'Brien spring to mind as two players where it all went completely wrong.

Now with the change in recruitment this summer, Rovers and Eustace have handled their window well so far, making some promising signings, including the likes of Yuki Ohashi and Makhtar Gueye, who have both hit the ground running at Ewood Park.

However, there is still a day for something to go sideways in the Rovers camp.

"Can't press save rather than submit" - One thing Rovers have to avoid happening on deadline day

FLW's Blackburn Rovers fan pundit, Toby Wilding, recalled the last two January deadlines as he has urged the club not to make the same mistake again.

"One thing we can't afford to do now is press save rather than submit on the online submission forms. We can't afford a repeat of the debacles with O'Brien and McGuire from the last two January windows.

"The O'Brien arguably cost Rovers in terms of the playoffs that season and McGuire not getting done very nearly almost led to relegation.

2023/24 Championship bottom six Table as per Sky Sports 19. Blackburn Rovers 53 20. Sheffield Wednesday 53 21. Plymouth Argyle 51 22. Birmingham City 50 23. Huddersfield 45 24. Rotherham United 27

"When you look at the deals on the way, if they can get those done, whilst keeping a hold of the current squad, which is something they need to do.

"It could have the makings of a promising team, but if they mess up with one of those deals with a paperwork error as we saw with O'Brien and McGuire, or for whatever reason, it does risk leaving Rovers short on depth in certain areas.

"Beyond that, with the change in recruitment this summer, if they were to make that sort of mistake like their predecessors, it would certainly erode the confidence that has been built recently with the promise that has been shown with some of the signings that have come in.

Blackburn had a nightmare over deadline deals

Taking it back to these errors, Rovers had agreed to sign O'Brien on a loan until the end of the season with an obligation to buy upon promotion to the Premier League.

That, of course, didn't happen, as well as the actual signing of O'Brien, with the move not getting over the line in time, with parts of the paperwork submitted after 11pm.

O'Brien spoke out about this disaster in 2023 to the i: "I’d undergone all my medical testing and had signed everything by 10.20pm, then I did all the interviews and pictures ready for the announcement.

"But then at 11.05pm I was asked to sign another paper and there seemed to be an issue. It all unravelled from there.

"It’s definitely been the toughest part of my career so far. I probably wasn’t the nicest person to be around for those four weeks after the Blackburn saga.

The following January deadline, Rovers certainly didn't learn their lesson...

Duncan McGuire was on the verge of joining the Championship club on an initial loan until the summer with an option to buy. The two clubs had initially agreed to a $4m permanent deal, but it all went wrong once more.

The transfer was cancelled with McGuire on a flight from Orlando’s training camp in Mexico.

Blackburn and Orlando began negotiations again, for a loan deal in the final hours of the window. But it was all too late.

Rovers stated on their club website: "All the necessary signed paperwork had been completed prior to 10pm on Thursday 1 February. However, due to an administrative error, the forms were not processed within the prescribed time."

Blackburn thought they had clicked “submit paperwork” on the English Football League’s transfer system before the deadline but had hit “save”, according to the Athletic.

A nightmare Blackburn won't want to live in again, and they'd hope for a smooth sailing deadline today.