‘Savage’, ‘Says a lot’ – These Stoke City fans react to player message after win over former boss

Stoke City are just four points away from the play-off places after a convincing 3-0 win over Luton Town at the Bet365 Stadium yesterday.

Two goals from Nick Powell and one from Steven Fletcher sealed the points for the Potters, and the victory may have been sweeter for some as it came over former boss Nathan Jones.

The 47-year-old had a very tough ten months in charge of the Staffordshire outfit, and it appears that several players weren’t too fond of the Hatters chief.

Tyrese Campbell was a player who struggled to make an impact under Jones, despite his clear talent, and the forward seemed to send a dismissive message after Michael O’Neill’s men won.

For many Stoke fans, this message was a clear indication that all was not well under Jones behind the scenes, which many thought at the time.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the tweet from the support…

Yes Ty! What pipe he was for us! Hope your recovery is coming on nicely mate. 💪 — Jamo (@ricohjam) February 20, 2021

love it Tye — matt (@mattdegg02) February 20, 2021

Savage — oaktreebuddha (@oaktreebuddha) February 20, 2021

can't wait to have you back man, you're the missing piece in the promotion fight imo — paul (@realdadbutt) February 20, 2021

That fact our players seem to hate NJ, says a lot about his tenure at the club and why it never worked.. NJ is gone, but the players giving him the grief are still here.. clearly he was out of his depth and couldn’t see quality when it was right in front of him.. up the potters! — Nath Dunn (@scfcdunny) February 20, 2021

love you ty — 🧱 (@scfctid) February 20, 2021

You dropped this 👑 — James (@JamesMP02) February 20, 2021