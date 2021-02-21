Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Savage’, ‘Says a lot’ – These Stoke City fans react to player message after win over former boss

Published

8 mins ago

on

Stoke City are just four points away from the play-off places after a convincing 3-0 win over Luton Town at the Bet365 Stadium yesterday.

Two goals from Nick Powell and one from Steven Fletcher sealed the points for the Potters, and the victory may have been sweeter for some as it came over former boss Nathan Jones.

The 47-year-old had a very tough ten months in charge of the Staffordshire outfit, and it appears that several players weren’t too fond of the Hatters chief.

Tyrese Campbell was a player who struggled to make an impact under Jones, despite his clear talent, and the forward seemed to send a dismissive message after Michael O’Neill’s men won.

Were each of these 20 former Stoke City players left or right footed?

1 of 20

Glenn Whelan

For many Stoke fans, this message was a clear indication that all was not well under Jones behind the scenes, which many thought at the time.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the tweet from the support…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Savage’, ‘Says a lot’ – These Stoke City fans react to player message after win over former boss

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: