Plenty of players based in England have been targets for Saudi Arabian clubs this summer as the Middle East country tries to bolster its reputation in the world of football.

But one player who probably didn't see himself as a player of interest is experienced Leeds United centre-back Liam Cooper.

Whilst footballing luminaries such as Karim Benzema, Ngolo Kante, Cristiano Ronaldo and players in their prime still such as Roberto Firmino, Ruben Neves and Allan Saint-Maximin have made the jump to the oil-rich nation, other clubs not backed by the Public Investment Fund are looking a little lower down the food chain for new investments.

And that includes Al-Qadsiah, who aren't in the top flight of Saudi football but they are in the second tier - yet they are still attracting English players to the country.

Saudi club keen to sign Liam Cooper

Owned by Saudi Aramco - an oil group based in the country - have total assets worth $664 billion so they can clearly bring players in on big money, and they even hired an ex-England international as their head coach earlier in the year as Robbie Fowler was lured in to manage the club.

They have already signed former Leeds goalkeeper Joel Robles, ex-Wigan Athletic midfielder Max Power and Mbaye Diagne, who had a loan spell at West Brom in the 2020-21 season, and now Fowler apparently wants to raid his old club Leeds for one of their stalwarts.

According to a report from TalkSPORT, United captain Cooper has received a lucrative offer from Al-Qadsiah in what is set to severely test his loyalties to the West Yorkshire outfit.

The 31-year-old vowed that he would not turn his back on Leeds following their relegation from the Premier League in May, but the riches of Saudi Arabia could really test what he really wants - Al-Qadsiah though would have to agree a fee with United though as he has a contract until June 2024 at Elland Road.

How has Liam Cooper fared at Leeds?

Cooper has been at Leeds for the best part of nine years now, having joined in August 2014 from Chesterfield.

The defender had been in League Two's Team of the Season for the Spireites, which led to United landing him for £600,000.

Cooper wasn't always a regular starter for Leeds, especially in the 2016-17 season when he rarely featured thanks to Pontus Jansson and Kyle Bartley's partnership, but he was a key figure under Marcelo Bielsa as the club captain and he eventually led Leeds to the Championship title in 2020.

In Leeds' three years back in the Premier League, Cooper has had a few niggling injury issues at times which has meant he only played 64 times over those three seasons, with the 2022-23 campaign being one of much frustration for the Scotland international.

He played in just five of the Whites' last 18 matches in the top flight as they were relegated back to the Championship, but he remains among Daniel Farke's options at the back ahead of the 2023-24 season, alongside Pascal Struijk, Charlie Cresswell and Ethan Ampadu.

However, if the Saudi interest and offer is genuine then Cooper could have a lot on his mind heading into the season opener against Cardiff City on Sunday.