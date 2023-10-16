Highlights Leeds United experienced several departures of key players, both permanently and on loan, following their relegation from the Premier League.

Liam Cooper, the club captain, was approached by a Saudi Arabian team with a lucrative salary offer, but he rejected it and instead asked Leeds to consider extending his contract.

Cooper's current Leeds deal expires in the summer of 2024.

After being relegated from the Premier League last season, Leeds United were always in danger of losing some key players this summer.

In the end, a number of big talents ended up departing permanently or temporarily, as you can see from the list below.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

It turns out that after a recent transfer revelation, there could have been a further name added to that list, too.

Liam Cooper linked with summer Saudi Arabia move

That name is Leeds United club captain Liam Cooper, who reportedly turned down an approach from an overseas side this summer.

Indeed, as per The Athletic, Cooper was approached by second tier Saudi side Al Qadsiah - currently managed by former Leeds and Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler.

Despite being in the second tier, Hay reports that the Saudi side offered Cooper a net salary of £2 million per year.

Per week, this would equate to a weekly net earning of £38,461.

As Phil Hay reports in the article above, though, Cooper effectively rejected the approach from the side, meaning a formal bid was never offered, with the player instead asking Leeds to explore a 12-month extension to his current deal.

How long is left on Liam Cooper's Leeds United contract?

Turning down such an approach would have been no big deal given that Cooper's current contract is due to expire at Elland Road next summer.

Interestingly, The Athletic reveal a new deal for Cooper to remain at the club until 2025 was shelved after he picked up an injury early this season, and by that point, the Saudi interest had gone, too.

Did Liam Cooper make the right decision to stay at Leeds?

Ultimately, in rejecting the approach from Saudi Arabia, Liam Cooper made the right decision - at least from a footballing perspective.

Whilst he would have had security for longer, and been earning a higher figure for longer, his ambitions are clearly more than financial.

Under Daniel Farke, Cooper remains the captain of Leeds, and looked to be a starter under the new boss when the decision was made. Injuries have since complicated this, though.

Furthermore, it wasn't as though Cooper would have been joining the Saudi Pro League and coming up against the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and others that have headed to Saudi this summer.

The side interested in the 32-year-old were playing in the second tier, and therefore, whilst the financial motive was there, perhaps the footballing side of things was just not enough to convince Cooper of the move.