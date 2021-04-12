‘Satisfied’ – Filip Krovinović issues assessment of Nottingham Forest’s recent stalemate v Bristol City

Nottingham Forest shared the spoils with Bristol City at the weekend, as they drew 0-0 at Ashton Gate.

The Reds are now sat 15th in the Championship table, and are unbeaten in their last four matches, after beating QPR in their previous game.

Chris Hughton’s side have shown much-needed improvement in recent weeks, which means they’re now 13 points clear of the relegation zone.

One player that featured in the draw with the Robins on Saturday was midfielder Filip Krovinović, who played through 83 minutes of action, before being replaced by Cafu.

Krovinovic has been impressive in recent weeks for Hughton’s men, with the on-loan Benfica creative midfielder scoring one goal and being on hand to provide one assist from his 14 appearances so far this term.

Krovinovic took to Instagram following the draw with Bristol City, and issued his assessment of the draw at Ashton Gate on Saturday afternoon.

The midfielder felt as though his side need to be ‘satisfied’ with their performance against the Robins, before turning his attention to their next match.

Nottingham Forest are set to return to action at the weekend, when they take on relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town at the City Ground.

Are these facts about Nottingham Forest's badge true or false?

1 of 17 In what year was the current club badge introduced? 1964 1974 1984 1994

The Verdict:

Forest are certainly heading in the right direction.

I’ve been really impressed with Chris Hughton’s side in recent weeks, and if they can build on some of their recent showings, then they surely won’t be fearing relegation into League One next season.

Krovinovic has added much-needed creativity to the Forest team since signing for the club earlier in the season, and it’ll be interesting to see whether the Reds look to sign him on a permanent deal in the summer.

He seems to be enjoying his time with the club, and he could be the ideal player to build next year’s team around for Chris Hughton.