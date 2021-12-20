‘Sat here like Liverpool just wanting to see a tiny bit more’ – Gary Rowett speaks out on Sheyi Ojo’s time at Millwall

Millwall winger Sheyi Ojo has chipped in with two assists so far this season, but he is yet to score his first Championship goal for the club.

Ojo, who arrived at The Den in the summer on loan from Liverpool, has started nine games for the London club, adding a further four appearances from the bench.

Sitting on 30 points from 22 games, the Lions are certainly still in contention to make the play-offs as the second half of the campaign edges closer.

Setting a target for the highly talented winger, whilst speaking to News at Den, Rowett said: “Sheyi’s a player with such great potential both athletically and technically.

“I’m sure I’m probably sat here like Liverpool just wanting to see a tiny bit more consistent delivery of that.

“He’s a really good lad, he fits well into the group and works incredibly hard.

“He’s been disappointed not to have started in the last few.

“But it’s like any other forward. You take someone like Tom Bradshaw, for example, if you go and assist and score goals, then you start. There’s no way of keeping those players out of the team.

“For our forwards, we’ve said it all the time, and I know it’s not as easy as that, but you’ve got to try to make yourself undroppable with your performances.

“The next step for Sheyi is that consistency of delivering those performances. He’s capable of it, he’s a very, very talented young player.

“I think it’ll be down to him to a certain degree how far he goes in the game because he’s got a little bit of everything.”

The verdict

Ojo is clearly a player who is extremely talented and can carve open Championship defences with ease.

He has displayed that in a Cardiff City shirt, shown that in glimpses at Millwall, and to be still a Liverpool player, he must have shown that when training with the Reds.

Achieving consistency is something that is quite difficult to just switch on, instead, it is a notion that just occurs and it is up to the player in question to maintain it.

Ojo has tremendous ability and confidence, it is now about showing it most weeks at The Den, as he could play a big part in their push for promotion.