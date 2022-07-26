Sarr, Ince tactics, Hutchinson: The latest Reading FC news headlines you might have missed

Reading begin their latest Championship campaign this weekend with a trip to Bloomfield Road to face Blackpool.

Paul Ince’s side avoided relegation last season after finishing 21st in the table.

The Royals will be aiming for a safer year ahead, with additions such as Shane Long and Jeff Hendrick arriving in an attempt to improve the first team squad.

Financial constraints have led to a difficult summer, but the club has been able to figure its way through the transfer window, bringing several new faces into the club.

But getting results on the pitch will be the most important task ahead for Ince in what could be another difficult campaign.

Until the season gets underway, here are all the latest Reading FC news headlines you may have missed…

Naby Sarr contract

Sarr has reportedly agreed a deal that will see him swap Huddersfield Town for Reading.

The defender is set to arrive on a four-year deal, keeping him at the Madejski Stadium until 2026.

Sarr spent two seasons with Huddersfield Town, featuring 59 times for Carlos Corberan’s side.

However, a lack of game time in the previous campaign has seen him exit the club with Reading now looking to be his next destination.

Paul Ince tactical ideas

Royals boss Ince has claimed that he wants his side to be tactically flexible throughout the season.

During pre-season, the 54-year old has used a back three system, but has previously utilised a 4-2-3-1 as part of the team’s relegation escape last term.

The former midfielder wants his team to have greater defensive solidity, pointing to the 87 league goals conceded last campaign as a serious issue that needs to be resolved.

Ince is also pleased with the team’s use of wing-backs, as he wants both wide men to get forward into advanced positions.

Sam Hutchinson decision

New signing Hutchinson has claimed that he wants the chance to prove himself in the Championship.

The 32-year old moved from Sheffield Wednesday to sign for Ince’s side this summer.

Despite numerous offers, Hutchinson was in no mood to wait around for the perfect move and so took the decision to move to Reading in order to get game time in the second division.