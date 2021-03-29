Sarr, Hall & Dike nominated for FLW Fans’ Championship Player of the Month award

The international break has given Championship clubs some time to breathe after a manic March.

Games came thick and fast in England’s second tier, which meant we were treated to some real drama and fantastic entertainment.

There were some outstanding individual performers, as well, and six of the best have been nominated for the FLW Fans’ Player of the Month award for March.

We’ve outlined just why each has got the nod to help you decide how to cast your vote!

All stats courtesy of Whoscored.

The Goalkeepers

Nominee: Dillon Phillips

Cardiff have become very difficult to beat under Mick McCarthy and the performances of January arrival Dillon Phillips have been integral to that.

The 25-year-old was in impressive form last month, helping his side keep four clean sheets and making 12 saves.

The Defenders

Nominees: Adam Masina, Naby Sarr, Grant Hall

Watford tightened their grip on the automatic promotion places last month by winning all five of their Championship games.

Adam Masina was in outstanding form, flying up and down the left flank while proving an asset in both attack and defence as he helped his side keep three clean sheets and scored twice.

Huddersfield Town were unbeaten last month as they put some much-needed distance between them and the bottom three.

Naby Sarr was a rock at the back for the Terriers throughout that period, playing every minute and making 32 clearances as he helped the side keep three clean sheets.

The Middlesbrough summer arrival has cemented his place in Neil Warnock’s side over the past month, dominating in both boxes.

As well as scoring twice for Boro, Grant Hall won a remarkable 41 aerial duels at centre-back.

The Midfielders

Nominee: Emi Buendia

Norwich City are on their way back to the Premier League and look set to pick up the Championship title en route, with playmaker Emi Buendia key to their success.

The Argentine magician continued to dazzle in March as the Canaries took 13 points from a possible 15, scoring once, adding two assists, and making a ridiculous 17 key passes.

The Forwards

Nominee: Daryl Dike

Barnsley’s stunning promotion push continued in March and their American import has been leading their charge from the front.

Daryl Dike joined on loan from Orlando in January and after finding his feet in February, has taken his game up a gear over the last month.

Opposition defences just have not been able to handle him, with the 20-year-old scoring four times and winning 45 aerial duels.

To cast your vote and pick your winner, click here.