Having played a huge part in helping Ipswich Town reach the Premier League last season, there would have been plenty expected of Jeremy Sarmiento as he made the loan move to Burnley for the 24/25 campaign.

The Brighton and Hove Albion man has had three stints in the second tier over the past two seasons, and was expected to kick on after his time at Portman Road 12 months ago, but Clarets fans have seen him start just three league games since Christmas.

The Ecuadorian has been knocked down the pecking order by the fantastic form of Marcus Edwards since joining on loan from Sporting CP in January, and with Manuel Benson returning to action, his game time looks likely to be even more limited towards the end of the campaign.

With that in mind, we spoke to Football League World’s Burnley fan pundit Will Lancaster about the 22-year-old’s time at Turf Moor, and his overall verdict on last summer’s deal.

Jeremy Sarmiento fails to live up to Ipswich Town standard during Burnley loan spell

While he rarely started games for Kieran McKenna’s side in the second-half of last season, Sarmiento more than played his part in the Tractor Boys’ promotion campaign, with his goals against promotion rivals contributing towards the vital points needed in getting Town into the top two.

A late leveller against Leicester City and winner against Southampton proved what quality he had at his disposal, but during his time in Lancashire, those glimpses have been a much rarer sight with no league goal in claret and blue since November.

After being a more regular starter at the beginning of the campaign, the playmaker has struggled for minutes since the turn of the year, and has failed to claw himself above the raft of attacking options that Burnley have in the final third to earn a starting berth, with just two league goals to his name all season as a result.

When quizzed about the Brighton loanee, Lancaster told FLW: “Sarmiento was one of the more promising signings, especially when the squad had been ravaged in the summer with the sales and it was unsure who was going to be in our team.

“His arrival definitely gave the fans a lot of confidence, and for a long point he was seen as the main winger. He hasn’t had a lot of opportunities in the last few months as Jaidon Anthony has come into his own and Lyle Foster is starting on the left.

Jeremy Sarmiento's Burnley Championship Stats 2024-25 (As Per FBRef) Appearances 26 Starts 11 Goals 2 Minutes played 1,047 As of 24/2/25

“It might be a case that he has not got the minutes, but every time he has come on he just doesn’t seem to have that end product.

"Only two goals all season isn’t great for someone who was a massive star at Ipswich and showed a lot of promise at Brighton.”

Marcus Edwards, Manuel Benson showings will leave Jeremy Sarmiento on the outskirts of Burnley squad

While the likes of Anthony and Foster were already thought to be above Sarmiento in the pecking order, things haven’t got any easier for the Ecuadorian in recent weeks.

Edwards has been outstanding since his arrival on loan from Portugal, with two goal in four matches immediately endearing himself to the Turf Moor crowd, while his energy and all-round creativity looks to have won him plenty of admirers in Lancashire.

The return of Benson [pictured] from a six-month injury layoff also adds extra competition in the attacking areas, with the Belgian marking his return to the scene with a late fourth in Burnley’s 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday last Friday night.

With goals of the essence right now, Sarmiento looks set for even more time waiting in the wings as his side’s push towards promotion continues, with Lancaster not confident of his chances of selection in the coming months.

Will added: “I would definitely say that I expected more of him, especially in the first half of the season when Luca Koleosho was out injured.

“The fact that we were relying on Lyle Foster starting in front of him on the left when he is primarily a striker, I think paints a picture of where Scott Parker sees Sarmiento right now.

“Obviously, you have got Manuel Benson back from injury and Marcus Edwards has come on and hit the ground running, so it doesn’t seem like Sarmiento is fancied that much.”