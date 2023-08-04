Highlights West Brom's financial issues have limited their activity in the transfer market, with the departure of key player Dara O'Shea being a major blow for the team.

Despite the disappointing summer break, West Brom and their opponents, Blackburn Rovers, will both aim for a positive start to the new season in their upcoming clash.

The predicted West Brom starting lineup for the match includes familiar faces like Alex Palmer, Darnell Furlong, Jayson Molumby and Jed Wallace.

West Brom return to league action this weekend after a pretty disappointing summer break.

Financial issues have prevented the club from doing much business in the transfer market.

The biggest move involving the Baggies so far this summer has been the sale of Dara O’Shea to Burnley in a £7 million deal.

The Irishman was a key figure at the Hawthorns and his departure has come as a big blow to Carlos Corberan’s side.

So, Albion supporters will not be at their most optimistic going into the new campaign.

However, their opponents on Saturday have also had a less than ideal preparation for the upcoming season, with doubts surrounding whether Jon Dahl Tomasson will even remain in charge beyond the next few weeks.

Who will feature in West Brom’s starting lineup against Blackburn Rovers?

The two sides will meet at 3pm on Saturday as they both look to put their poor summers behind them with a positive start to the new season.

Here we look at the predicted West Brom starting lineup for their clash with Rovers this weekend…

GK: Alex Palmer

Palmer was the subject of transfer speculation in recent weeks, but he looks set to stay with the Baggies meaning he is likely to return to the starting lineup on Saturday.

LB: Conor Townsend

Townsend is a key figure at West Brom and has been a consistent presence in the side during Corberan’s time in charge.

CB: Cedric Kipre

Kipre has returned from a loan spell at Cardiff City and is likely to earn his place back in the side following O’Shea’s departure.

CB: Semi Ajayi

Ajayi ended last season as O’Shea’s main partner in defence and is likely to retain his place in the starting lineup to start this campaign.

RB: Darnell Furlong

Furlong was a consistent presence in the side last year and is likely to maintain that level of importance this year as well.

CM: Jayson Molumby

Molumby is one of the team’s standout players and will be the heartbeat of the side’s midfield this season, providing he remains beyond the 1 September deadline.

CM: Okay Yokuslu

Yokuslu proved a smart addition to the squad last season and he will maintain his partnership with Molumby to start this campaign.

LW: Jeremy Sarmiento

Sarmiento has been signed on loan from Brighton. He could be thrown straight into the starting lineup, having had pre-season to get to know his new teammates.

AM: John Swift

Swift is one of the first names on the team sheet at West Brom.

RW: Jed Wallace

Wallace is similarly important and there is no doubting his position in the starting lineup, barring any unexpected late fitness issues.

ST: Josh Maja

Maja has joined the club from Stoke City this summer and will be competing with Brandon Thomas-Asante for a starting role in the side to start the season given the injury to Daryl Dike.

Maja is the slight favourite to get the nod on Saturday given his experience, with Thomas-Asante likely to prove a solid option to have from the bench.