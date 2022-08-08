Sargent starts: The predicted Norwich City XI to face Birmingham in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday

Norwich City take on Birmingham City this week as the EFL Cup takes the spotlight from the regular league season.

The two sides come into the game in slightly different shape, with the Blues starting the campaign in decent shape by drawing their first match against Luton and then beating Huddersfield last time out, whilst Norwich have just one point from their first two matches in the league – with that coming at home to Wigan at the weekend.

It’s going to be interesting to see how the two sides look to approach this game, then, with them weighing up potential early-season rotation with also trying to find some rhythm with their players as they look to kick on.

In terms of Norwich, this is the side we could see taking to the field for the Yellows:

Grant Hanley should return from suspension but Dimitrios Giannoulis is unlikely to feature after a nasty ankle injury. Max Aarons might also miss out after a bad challenge from Tom Naylor in the game against Wigan whilst both Jon Rowe and Isaac Hayden may also miss out.

It’s a game that Norwich will want to win, with them having a slightly sluggish start to the season, and we’ll soon see how they get on.