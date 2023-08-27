David Wagner and Norwich City have had a busy summer so far in the transfer market and currently sit inside the top six after another win in the Championship.

The Canaries beat Huddersfield Town 4-0 on Saturday to give them 10 points from four second tier outings so far, with a 4-4 draw against Southampton the side's only dropped points so far.

They were among the title favourites in the Championship during the 2022/23 season, following back-to-back promotions in their two previous seasons at the level, but they endured a massively underwhelming campaign.

Dean Smith was sacked in December with the club sat fifth in the table after a decline in form, but results failed to improve under Wagner after his appointment in January.

The 51-year-old won just seven of his 21 games in charge in all competitions last term as his side finished 13th, and he will be hoping for much more next season; but things seem to be heading in the right direction again.

The emergence of players like Jon Rowe has helped transform them, as has how they have operated in the transfer market to rectify things for next season, with Ashley Barnes, Jack Stacey, Shane Duffy, Borja Sainz, Christian Fassnacht, George Long, and Adam Forshaw all arriving through the door at Carrow Road this summer.

Further outgoings could still be on the cards for the Canaries, but so far star striker Teemu Pukki, Sam Byram, Kieran Dowell, Josh Martin, Michael McGovern, Daniel Sinani, Bali Mumba, Max Aarons, Milot Rashica, and Tim Krul have departed the club

Their momentum is good at present, and here we take a look at how they could end the rest of the window in dream style.

Fending off interest

Leeds United have been short recently of striking options courtesy of Patrick Bamford and Georginio Rutter's injuries, and Football Insider revealed recently that they could be looking to bring Sargent to Elland Road.

The same outlet then confirmed that Sargent is keen on making the move to West Yorkshire.

However, hanging on to Sargent could be vital to Norwich's promotion chances, meaning Wagner will surely be hoping they can see off the interest from their Championship rivals.

They have been handed a boost in that quest, with the Whites signing Joel Piroe from Swansea City since then, and likely to be happy with their forward options now.

Andrew Omobamidele is another player who could possibly depart Carrow Road in the remaining week of the transfer window.

The 21-year-old came through the Canaries' academy and, in the last few seasons, has established himself in the first-team. He made 35 appearances in all competitions in an underwhelming season for Norwich last time out, but The Irish international defender was a bright spark.

Omobamidele still has plenty of years left on his contract, but it has previously been reported by The Athletic, that Norwich could consider selling the centre-back if the right offer were to come in.

He has plenty of admirers, and it has been reported earlier in the transfer window that Crystal Palace have been interested in the young defender as a possible replacement for Marc Guehi. That's as well as teams such as Nottingham Forest, AC Milan and Nice who have also been linked with a possible move.

Fending off interest in the duo is imperative, with Norwich's squad in good shape at present. Most areas of their first-team have the depth required for the battle, if they can retain all the remaining key players past September 1st.

Striker signs

However, with Sargent's potential departure in mind, the Canaries have been linked with a move for Venezia striker Joel Pohjanpalo.

The Finland international, who is an international team-mate of former Carrow Road favourite Pukki, scored 19 goals in Serie B last term and is the subject of speculation linking him with clubs across Europe.

Tutto Mercato (via Sport Witness) have suggested that Pohjanpalo is of interest to Cagliari, Leeds, Blackburn Rovers and Norwich. Of course, it could take a windfall from the sale of Sargent for Norwich to be able to complete the move with so much competition for his signature.

Pohjanpalo would potentially be the added firepower needed for a full season in the Championship, and he certainly wouldn't go amiss as another forward option if Sargent were also to stay, either.