Sara starts: The strongest Norwich City XI Smith can field as Cardiff clash looms

Norwich City will be aiming to earn promotion straight back into the Premier League this season.

Dean Smith’s side suffered relegation to the Championship last May in the club’s first campaign back in the top flight.

Smith replaced Daniel Farke in November of last year but was unable to steer the team away from the relegation zone.

This pre-season has been his first summer with the squad, and his first real chance to make incomings and outgoings to shape the team to his liking.

But with the start of the new season looming large, we take a look at the strongest possible starting XI the former Aston Villa manager will have available to his disposal against Cardiff City…

The experienced Tim Krul will likely keep his place in goal despite solid competition from Angus Gunn.

Max Aarons will comfortably retain his position at right-back, with Dimitris Giannoulis likely to take up the berth on the left flank given the loss of Brandon Williams.

Andrew Omobamidele has been lurking in the background at Norwich for some time, but deserves the chance to impress from the start of this season, with Ben Gibson an experienced centre back partner for him to play alongside.

25 questions about Norwich City’s most unforgettable moments in their history – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 25 What year did Norwich first win the League Cup? 1958 1962 1966 1970

The injury to Isaac Hayden means he will not be available for selection against Cardiff, which opens up room in the team for the pairing of Jacob Sorensen and Kenny McLean.

Big name signing Gabriel Sara will occupy the creative outlet position behind Teemu Pukki up front in the 4-2-3-1.

Out wide, the other big fresh face in the team Przemysław Płacheta will take up the position on the left, with Danel Sinani on the right side of the attack.