Sara, Moreno, Mumba: The latest Norwich City news headlines you might have missed

As yet, the summer transfer window is yet to really get going at Norwich City.

The Canaries have made just the single signing so far, with midfielder Isaac Hayden joining on loan from Newcastle United.

However, that will no doubt be set to change sooner rather than later, as Dean Smith looks to put together a side capable of challenging for promotion to the Premier League next season.

As a result, there has been plenty of transfer rumours to emerge around Carrow Road recently, so we’ve taken a look at all the latest Norwich City transfer news, right here.

Gabriel Sara impasse revealed

One player who does look as though he may be close to completing a move to Carrow Road this summer, is Sao Paulo attacking midfielder Gabriel Sara.

It has recently been reported in the 23-year-old’s native Brazil that Norwich are on the verge of completing a deal to sign Sara, although it seems there may still be some issues to be ironed out before the move is official.

According to the latest updates from Brazil, Norwich want to pay the £12million fee in installments over two years, while Sao Paulo want at least 50% of the payment up front, However, it is thought that impasse will not ultimately prevent the transfer from happening.

Marlos Moreno transfer race

Another player to have seemingly emerged as a target for Norwich this summer, is Manchester City forward Marlos Moreno.

The 25-year-old has yet to make a senior appearance for City since joining the club in 2016, instead being loaned out to no fewer than seven different clubs in the last six seasons, and it seems he could on the move again in the current transfer window.

According to the latest updates from the forward’s native Colombia, a number of Championship clubs are keen to sign Moreno this summer, with Norwich apparently joined by Bristol City and newly promoted Sunderland in the race for his signature.

Bali Mumba set for temporary departure

In terms of outgoings this summer, one player who could on their way out of Carrow Road this summer, is Bali Mumba.

The full-back has struggled for game time since joining Norwich in 2020, and after spending the first half of 2022 on loan at Peterborough, he looks set to be on the move again in this window. Reports from Football Insider claiming that League One side Plymouth Argyle have agreed to sign the 20-year-old on loan.

It is thought that Norwich are willing to let Mumba move elsewhere on a temporary basis summer, due to the fact that he is not expected to get regular game time with Dean Smith’s side over the course of the coming campaign.