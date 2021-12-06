Santos starts: The predicted Bolton Wanderers XI to face Fleetwood on Tuesday night

Bolton Wanderers face Fleetwood Town for the second time in seven days tomorrow, this time travelling to Highbury for a League One tie.

The Trotters beat Fleetwood 1-0 in the Papa John’s Trophy last Tuesday but this one will likely be more important to Ian Evatt’s side with three points and a chance to close the gap on the top six on the line.

Their hosts tomorrow evening are having a dreadful time in 2021/22 and sit just two places above the bottom of the table, having not won a game since the 16th of October.

Even so, Evatt will not want his side to be complacent for their midweek tie and with that in mind, we’ve outlined the XI we expect him to name against Fleetwood…

Joel Dixon has been Leam Richardson’s first-choice goalkeeper this term, so it would be a shock not to see him between the sticks tomorrow evening.

There could well be a change to the back four, however, with Ricardo Santos coming back in to replace Alex Baptiste at centre-back.

Will Aimson, Declan John and Luke Gordon helped Bolton keep a clean sheet against Fleetwood last week and may well remain in the side.

George Thomason and Kieran Lee look likely to start together in holding midfield, providing the foundation for an exciting front four.

Elias Kachunga is in fantastic form of late, having scored three times and added an assist in his last five matches, and could play in the number 10 role.

Xavier Amaechi impressed in Dapo Afolayan’s absence but with Bolton’s top scorer back from suspension, he should return on the left with Lloyd Isgrove reprising his role on the right.

No side in the division has conceded more goals than the Cod Army (39) and that should be music to the ears of Eoin Doyle, who has struggled this season but will likely get the nod tomorrow evening.