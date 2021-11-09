Sandy Easdale issues explanation into Derby County takeover withdrawal

The race to become the new owner of Derby County significantly narrowed this morning when it was revealed that the Easdale brothers – Sandy and James – had withdrawn from contention to bring the Rams out of administration.

As reported by Alan Nixon, the Scots, who are former directors of Rangers, were pulling out due to the administrators, led by Andrew Hosking of Quantuma, wanting a quick resolution to proceedings.

That has left American businessman Chris Kirchner, who has been present at multiple County matches recently, as the front-runner for the club after expressing his interest a number of weeks ago.

Some parties still remain in the hunt though, with Nixon claiming that the Binnie brothers of Carlisle Capital and an unnamed Eastern European are still looking into the idea of a takeover.

Sandy Easdale appeared on talkSPORT this afternoon to confirm that the timing of how the administrators want to conduct the deal put him and his brother off a purchase and has admitted his disappointment of how things have worked out.

“We pulled out due to timelines imposed on us to make a serious bid for the club,” Easdale said, via the Derby Telegraph.

“We wanted knowledge of what was behind the doors. After working over the weekend to no avail, we have withdrawn our interest.

“The timeline set out by the administrators was basically ‘make a bid now’ sort of thing.

“We wanted information. It’s basically unworkable to make a bid without information to hand”

The Verdict

It does seem as though Quantuma are trying to rush through a takeover of the club to the highest bidder, leaving Kirchner in pole position.

The Easdale’s clearly have some money behind them but if they haven’t been allowed to get more information on the club and the state of the finances then it makes sense for them to withdraw.

It still leaves options open for the administrators and potential bidders in regards to who else is out there besides Kirchner, but the more you look at it the more it seems that the American is the likeliest candidate to be Derby’s new owner unless something drastic happens.