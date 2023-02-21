Sandgaard update should provide Charlton element of security after QPR scare: Opinion

The news that Queens Park Rangers were looking for a new manager might not have really registered on Charlton Athletic fans’ radars when it was first announced, but that would have surely changed as we entered the new working week.

QPR’s loss against Middlesbrough at the weekend in the Championship triggered an exit for Neil Critchley, and quickly a host of names were being linked with the job.

Gareth Ainsworth’s name was the one most prominent and, of course, he now appears on his way to west London but, for a while, it seemed quite possible Charlton were going to be plunged into more instability with Dean Holden also being linked with the role.

Holden has not been at Charlton for all that long and if he did leave the Addicks probably wouldn’t be beside themselves with grief because of that but, at the same time, it would have been another nuisance to have to deal with when so much off of the field again appears uncertain in terms of all the takeover talk that has gone on.

It appears, though, Holden is indeed going to be sticking around a bit longer at least and building on a decent enough start. with current owner Thomas Sandgaard eager to try and inject some extra stability and security around this area of the football club at least.

As quote by the South London Press, Sandgaard said: “I have not heard anything from them or his agent, about QPR or any other club.

“I am currently working with Dean and his agent to extend his contract.”

There are, of course, no guarantees that Holden is going to be long-term success at Charlton but things have started fairly well and for a club that is trying to once again get on an even footing and start climbing the divisions, this will be a welcome enough update from Sandgaard.

Of course, Charlton fans won’t be holding their breath until the ink is dry on any new contract but if Holden is given the time to really start building a project at the club, that is at least a positive sign for the short to mid-term future for the Addicks.

You never know what is going to come around the corner, especially when it comes to the side from The Valley, but at least for now it’s as you were with the manager and coaching staff, and full focus can remain on trying to finish this season strongly.

Quiz: Are these 20 Charlton Athletic facts real or fake?