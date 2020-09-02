Sandgaard speaks as he closes in on Charlton takeover at last

Thomas Sandgaard is cutting a confident figure at the moment over the potential takeover of Charlton Athletic and you can understand why.

Paul Elliott has had his injunction bid thrown out by a judge this week and now the way appears to be clear for Sandgaard to come in and help the ailing Addicks.

Certainly, he has appeared a genuine option for the club to get on some kind of even keel after months of turmoil and many see developments this week as a massive step towards a new era.

For Sandgaard, too, it’s a moment of significance and he now seems confident things are going to be almost a formality.

Quiz: Do you remember which club Charlton Athletic signed these 15 players from?

1 of 15 Which club did Charlton Athletic sign Ben Purrington from? Blackburn Rovers Rotherham United Oxford United Swindon Town

He said, as quoted by the South London Press:

“It’s very close. Unless any more surprises come up, I think this is a done deal. All the parties involved now seem to be happy about where it’s going. That’s what it takes when you want to make a deal. You want to make sure everybody is, if not pleased, all equally unhappy about the deal. It seems like everybody seems to be pleased.”

The Verdict

Sandgaard has been admirable throughout this process and it looks as though he is now on the brink of getting Charlton to safety.

Everyone in football wants to see the Addicks survive given the debacle that has gone on there over the last few years and it looks as though Sandgaard could be the man to help them out.

Of course, there’ll be no counting of chickens in SE7, but this is positive news no matter how you look at it.