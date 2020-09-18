Sandgaard shares social media update after Charlton takeover blow

Thomas Sandgaard’s hopes of taking over Charlton Athletic were dealt a blow yesterday afternoon after an injunction was granted in the latest twist of the ongoing saga that is the Addicks’ ownership situation.

To say it’s been a mess really is to underplay things in SE7 this year and Lee Bowyer and his players are certainly doing well to not let it get to them, or at least to not let it show that it is.

They’ll be looking to make it two league wins from two this weekend against Doncaster Rovers as they play their first home league game of the season and it looks as though Thomas Sandgaard will be attendance.

He shared this update on social media yesterday and it appears that he is determined to wrestle control of the club into his hands, though just how he is going to right now remains to be seen.

We will make this happen. l'll be at the game on Saturday. #cafc #SeaOfRed — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) September 17, 2020

The Verdict

Sandgaard has once again underlined his intention to take over the club this week but whether he is going to manage to, the actual crucial part of all of this, remains to be seen.

Many want to see him successful, not just Charlton fans, but the legal wranglings involved right now make for serious headaches and you have to just wonder what’s going to happen next.