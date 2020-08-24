Sandgaard offers positive update on Charlton takeover

Charlton Athletic are in need of new ownership as soon as possible and it’s Thomas Sandgaard that appears to be the one supporters are now pinning their hopes upon.

The current circus in charge of the club is sending them only one way and over the weekend we saw protests from the fans at The Valley as they try to get their club into safer hands.

Sandgaard, then, is the one that they hope will be taking on that challenge and, after a fan got in touch with him on Twitter to ask for the latest, he offered this promising enough piece of news:

It’s all still moving. I’ll continue to keep fans updated. — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) August 23, 2020

Of course, he’s not going to be drawn too much either way on where the deal for the potential takeover is as these things can so quickly change, especially where Charlton Athletic are involved, but this does sound as though things are at least shifting and supporters will just hope it goes in their favour.

The Verdict

Many, not just Charlton fans, are hoping for Sandgaard to be the man to get the club out of this mess with the current ownership, if you can call it that, causing havoc.

Further protests are to be expected from supporters and the sooner this can be resolved the better for all involved.