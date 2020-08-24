Sandgaard aims to get Charlton fans on his side after latest post

Thomas Sandgaard has sent a message to Charlton Athletic fans on Twitter as the Addicks hope for him to be the new owner of the club.

He seems the leading and sole candidate to take over as owner of the men from The Valley now, and the sooner he can get things done the better with the future of the Addicks still up in the air.

Certainly, he’s a man that has made plenty of good noises on Twitter over the potential purchase of the club and has continued to offer other messages, too, that will endear him to the fan base.

Indeed, he posted this early on on Monday morning on Twitter:

What a perfect quote. From the incredible story of Charlton’s history … that a fan of many generations, since the club was founded, shared with me. Thank you, Andrew Mercer! pic.twitter.com/sEgV3ZGO0E — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) August 23, 2020

The Verdict

Over the weekend, we obviously saw plenty of protests from supporters and it’s not the first time the fan base has rallied to make their point over the way their club is being run.

They’re a vocal, passionate bunch and when they pull together they really can achieve a great deal, with Sandgaard evidently impressed with what he has seen too.

Let’s just hope he can get something sorted, though, as the Addicks need a new set-up in place in the boardroom as a matter of real urgency now.