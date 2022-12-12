Sander Berge’s stance over Sheffield United transfer becomes clearer amid Chelsea and Liverpool links

Sander Berge has not been pushing for a move away from Sheffield United this season with the club in a strong league position in the Championship, it has been claimed.

As per YorkshireLive, the Norwegian midfielder is said to be “relaxed” over his future with the Blades, who currently sit 2nd in the division and are eyeing promotion amid recent links between their 24-year-old midfielder and Premier League sides Chelsea and Liverpool.

Those rumours surfaced recently, with French outlet Jeunes Footeux claiming that both Premier League clubs could bid for the 24-years-old in the January transfer window, with Berge eager to leave the Blades.

These latest reports clearly contradict that, but, YorkshireLive do report that they understand Berge has made it clear that the Premier League is his preferred destination if he is to depart Bramall Lane.

Back in the summer as the transfer deadline approached, Berge was linked with a move back to Belgium with Club Brugge.

The Blades reportedly had Canadian international midfielder Ismael Kone, who recently signed for Watford, lined up as his replacement, but Berge is said to have had no interest in returning to Belgium, where he played with Genk prior to his arrival at Bramall Lane in 2020.

Despite a move away not materialising in the summer, Berge, when fit, has continued to show he is a class above Championship level, making 13 league appearances and so far registering six direct goal contributions.

The Verdict

This is really good news for Sheffield United.

If Sander Berge isn’t pushing for a move away and is relaxed over his future, there is no chance the Blades should move him on in January, no matter what bids arrive.

Of course, ‘silly money’ could change that, but, keeping the 24-year-old at the club significantly increases their chances of winning promotion to the Premier League.

Paul Heckingbottom has made it clear that he wants to see Berge remain at Bramall Lane and in this instance, the board would be doing the right thing in really backing their manager and keeping him until the summer.