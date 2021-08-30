Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge is set to remain at the club past tomorrow evening’s transfer deadline after contracting Covid-19, as per a recent report by The Star.

The 23-year-old Norwegian had long been tipped to depart Bramall Lane this summer following the club’s releagtion, with the likes of Premier League Arsenal and Italian side Napoli being touted as potential destinations in recent months.

However it has now emerged that the midfielder has come down with a bout of Covid, which in turn has scuppered any chance that he had to leave the Steel City this week.

Berge would be unable to complete the necessary medical tests to complete a move to a new club and as a result he is set to stay put at Bramall Lane until next January.

The talented midfielder has played in all five league games for the club so far this season and has three years remaining on his current contract.

The Verdict

This development will certainly come as a blow for Berge as he will have been hopeful of securing a move to a club in a higher league.

However he is now set to play his part for the Blades as they look to get their promotion bid back on track after an overly poor start to the campaign and he could well still be a crucial part of Jokanovic’s plans moving forwards.

One thing that should be noted is that the Norwegian has never dug his heels in and he has been as professional as possible despite all of the speculation that has been surrounding his future.

Sheffield United are certainly a better side with him in the team and he is sure to have a big influence on their results from now until the winter transfer window as he looks to move on in the new year.