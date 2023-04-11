Sheffield United’s promotion bid took a blow on Monday evening against Burnley.

The Clarets moved one step closer to sealing the Championship title with a 2-0 win over Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

The defeat has left the Blades with a six point gap to Luton Town as the club looks to earn automatic promotion alongside Burnley.

A 17th minute red card to Wes Foderingham left United with a lot to do against the league leaders, who ultimately fell behind due to a Johann Berg Gudmundsson brace in the second half.

One player who has been key to the side’s rise to second in the table is Sander Berge.

The Norwegian has featured 31 times in the league so far this season, contributing five goals and three assists.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the future of the midfielder throughout his time at Bramall Lane.

Here we look at whether the 25-year-old is likely to remain with the club in the upcoming summer transfer window…

Will Sander Berge stay at Sheffield United?

Last summer saw Berge linked with the likes of Club Brugge, AC Milan, Roma and various Premier League sides.

But despite such rumours, Berge remained with the club going into the season and has remained committed to Heckingbottom’s team.

The winter window also saw speculation surrounding his future, but again he remained.

This summer is likely to be a similar story, especially as the player has a release clause with a value of £35 million.

United have been adamant in the past that they will not sell unless their value is met, so expect them to play hard-ball again if any offers do arrive.

However, it has been reported that Berge will look to wait on his Sheffield United departure until his contract expires.

When does Sander Berge’s contract at Sheffield United expire?

Berge’s contract runs until 2024, having signed a four-year deal upon arriving at the club.

That means United could potentially have another season with Berge at the heart-beat of their midfield, regardless of whether promotion is secured or not.

This will put the club in an interesting position, as they may decide they want to cash-in on such a valuable asset.

But as things stand, it is expected that Berge will look to stay at Bramall Lane for another campaign and then look to take advantage of free agency in 12 months’ time.

Given the interest around him, this could lead to a very lucrative deal for Berge in 2024.