Sheffield United are planning for their return to the Premier League after finishing the Championship campaign in second place, eventually bridging a comfortable 11-point advantage over Luton Town in third.

Despite a difficult term off the field, the Blades managed to put that to one side on the pitch, with Paul Heckingbottom certainly deserving a lot of praise for what he and his players have achieved.

Thriving as a collective but also seeing individuals shine throughout the campaign, Sander Berge is one player who enjoyed another strong season of progression at Bramall Lane, with the Norwegian midfielder netting six goals and providing five assists in 37 league appearances.

Whilst we wait and see how the Blades get on in the Premier League, here, we take a look at the estimated average wage of the Blades midfielder and how he compares to teammates and the wider division.

Note: All figures are estimated from Capology!

How much is Sander Berge estimated to be earning at Sheffield United?

As taken from Capology, the Norwegian midfielder's average weekly wage stands at £32,692, which equates to an average annual wage of £1.7 million.

Berge still has another year on his current deal with the Blades, as it remains to be seen if any interest will surface when the summer transfer window opens its doors for business.

It is estimated that the classy midfield operator is the second-highest earner at the club, with Ciaran Clark's weekly wage standing at £35,000, although the experienced defender spent the season on loan from Newcastle United.

When compared to the rest of the Championship, Berge's estimated weekly wage sees him as the expected 20th highest earner in the division, although there are several players on loan from the Premier League that feature on that list.

Watford's Ismaila Sarr tops the list, with the Senegalese winger averaging a weekly wage of £63,077, which is a wild £3.28 million as annual income.

How much will Sheffield United have to spend on transfers this summer?

As detailed in a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon, only around £20 million will be available for the Blades to spend in the Premier League next season, under the current regime.

Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah has been wanting to sell the club, however, it is looking decreasingly likely that a sale to Nigerian billionaire Dozy Mmobuosi will come to fruition.

Talks remain ongoing with other interested parties, but it remains to be seen if a deal can be struck before the start of the Premier League season and the closure of the summer transfer window.