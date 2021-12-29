Sander Berge to Newcastle United: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Sander Berge has been touted as a top-level talent – so it’s no surprise that Newcastle are now sniffing round the player, with the Premier League outfit now much wealthier than they were previously.

Berge currently plays for Sheffield United but, as reported by The Star, he could soon find himself back in the Premier League with the Toon.

The 23-year-old has played just eight times for the Blades so far this campaign but certainly looks as though he has the potential to be an important player in the future for whichever side he plays for. Before his move to England, he featured regularly for Genk and looked like an extremely intriguing prospect.

If he can rediscover that kind of form in a Newcastle shirt, then he could certainly be a player worth signing.

Sheffield United though will not want to let him go – especially considering the kind of player he could become. We haven’t seen much of the player that everyone expected upon his arrival as of yet but that doesn’t mean he won’t become that. We’ve seen flashes of that brilliance that once saw Man United keen to agree a deal for him – and given the chance more regularly he could shine as one of the best in his position in the league.

Quiz: What club did Sheffield United sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29 What club did Sheffield United sign Jamie Ward from? Chesterfield Scunthorpe United Derby County Huddersfield Town

Is it a good potential move?

For Newcastle, the answer is yes.

They could sign a player for relatively cheap that does have top tier experience, has the potential to become a really good player and could have a very large resale value if he fulfils his potential – meaning that they could double the money they spend on him in the winter window.

For Sheffield United, the answer is no. Berge may not have hit all the same heights as his Genk days yet but he’s a player with a lot of potential and to let him leave without hitting that could come back to bite them. Newcastle could offer them a lot of money for Berge – in which case they may have to consider a bid for his services. However, Berge does have the potential to be one of the very best in the entire team so they shouldn’t sell one of their best assets.

Would he start?

Berge would be joining a side that now has the potential to splash the cash and bring in a lot of new talent – so that remains to be seen.

For now, the player could likely feature fairly regularly and if he wasn’t a first-team star immediately, he would certainly be on the bench or in the squad.

He’s a decent option in midfield and considering some of Newcastle’s current midfield options, he would likely feature a fair amount. If they splash the cash though and bring in some more midfielders, he may fall down the pecking order.

What does he offer?

Berge is a player who doesn’t tend to push forward and go for goal himself but in terms of setting up his teammate and controlling the play in the centre of the field – almost like a quarterback – he excels.

His passing ability is tremendous and he has a great eye and vision to be able to pick out other players and set them off on their way. He also has superb control of the ball and is able to break up opposition moves, get his foot on the ball, calm the play down and then also distribute the ball to his teammates.

He is a calm and solid presence in the centre of the field – and could be useful for Newcastle to have.

Compared to the other players currently in their side, he could certainly offer them something else in midfield.