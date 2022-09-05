Sander Berge shares four-word message with Sheffield United supporters after club’s latest win

Sander Berge has taken to Instagram to share a message with Sheffield United’s supporters following his side’s clash with Hull City.

The midfielder helped the Blades secure all three points at the MKM Stadium yesterday by scoring in this particular fixture.

United opened the scoring in the 20th minute as Oli McBurnie fired an effort past Hull goalkeeper Matt Ingram from outside of the area.

Wes Foderingham then produced a double save to deny Oscar Estupinan from netting an equaliser for Hull.

Following the break, Berge netted the Blades’ second goal of the afternoon as he slotted home after receiving the ball from Iliman Ndiaye.

Hull were unable to get back into the game during the closing stages of the match as the Blades sealed victory on their travels.

As a result of this triumph, the Blades moved back to the top of the Championship standings.

Currently on a seven game unbeaten run in the second-tier, United will unquestionably fancy their chances of securing a positive result in their showdown with Rotherham United this weekend.

After his side’s latest win, Berge opted to take to Instagram to share a message with the club’s fans.

The Norway international posted: “Bladesman on the march.”

The Verdict

Linked with a move away from Bramall Lane in the closing stages of the transfer window, Berge once again highlighted why he is such an important player for the Blades as he produced another impressive performance yesterday.

As well as scoring his third goal of the season in this fixture, the midfielder completed 33 passes as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.88.

Providing that Berge is able to maintain his fitness over the course of the coming months, he could potentially play a major role for the Blades as they aim to launch a push for promotion.

Having provided five direct goal contributions in the Championship during the current campaign, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Berge adds to this tally in Saturday’s meeting with Rotherham.

