Norway boss Ståle Solbakken has told Sheffield United’ Sander Berge that he cannot be playing in the Championship moving forward.

The midfielder has been a key player for the Blades as they push for promotion this season, having spent the past few years at Bramall Lane. Having arrived in a big-money move from Genk, there was a lot of excitement about Berge, who has shown why he is so highly-rated on occasions.

Therefore, it was slightly surprising that the Yorkshire side managed to keep hold of the 25-year-old following their relegation, and it was more of a shock that he stayed for another year in the second tier.

However, it’s fair to say that Solbakken wanted the player to move on, as he told Norwegian media that Berge has to be playing at a higher level.

“The next step for him is that he has to leave the Championship. It has nothing to do with Sheffield United, because they are the second-best team there. But it has to do with the football that is generally played there. For him to take the next step, it may be good to enter a different culture and structure.”

All connected to the Blades will hope this doesn’t become an issue in the future, as they’re on course to win promotion to the Premier League this season.

Solbakken only used Berge as a substitute as Norway were held to a 1-1 draw at Georgia in their Euro 2024 Qualifier on Tuesday evening.

The verdict

This isn’t the first time that Solbakken has called on Berge to leave Sheffield United, and you have to say that it’s very disrespectful from the former Wolves boss.

Firstly, the Championship is a very good league, where some big players have played over the years. Plus, he had players in the XI against Georgia that turned out in the Norwegian league, is he going to argue that this is a higher standard than England’s second tier?

There’s a high probability that Berge will be playing at a higher level next season, whether it’s with Sheffield United or not, so it’s an issue that may not come up again. But, Solbakken should show more respect to his player and the club, as the Blades are a good side who are doing well in a competitive league, and they’re in an FA Cup semi-final.

