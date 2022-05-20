Sander Berge sends message to Sheffield United supporters as he reflects on club’s campaign

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge has taken to Instagram to thank the club’s fans for the support that they illustrated during the 2021/22 campaign.

After initially making an incredibly inconsistent start to the season, the Blades opted to replace Slavisa Jokanovic with Paul Heckingbottom in November.

Under the guidance of Heckingbottom, United managed to qualify for the play-offs as they delivered a host of impressive displays in the Championship.

Despite suffering a 2-1 defeat in the first leg of their semi-final with Nottingham Forest, the Blades managed to produce a comeback at the City Ground earlier this week as goals from Morgan Gibbs-White and John Fleck took the game to extra-time.

This particular clash was decided by a penalty shoot-out after ending 3-3 on aggregate.

Whereas Berge managed to convert his spot-kick, Oliver Norwood, Conor Hourihane and Gibbs-White were all denied by Brice Samba as Forest sealed a 3-2 win on penalties.

The Blades will now need to dust themselves down in the coming weeks before preparing for another season in the Championship.

Making reference to his side’s latest campaign on Instagram, Berge has admitted that the club showed incredible character until the end.

The midfielder posted: “Proud of this team!

“Showed incredible character to the end.

Quiz: Which club did Sheffield United sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

1 of 24 Who did Sheffield United sign Matthew Kilgallon from in the 2000's? Burnley Everton Watford Leeds United

“Thanks to the fans for the brilliant support all season!

“UTB.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sander Berge (@sanderberge8)

The Verdict

Whereas the Blades will be bitterly disappointed by the fact that they missed out on securing a trip to Wembley Stadium to face Huddersfield Town, they ought to be proud of how far they have come under the guidance of Heckingbottom.

Berge has been one of a number of players who have improved since Heckingbottom was handed over the reins.

The midfielder managed to provide nine direct goal contributions in the second-half of the season as he recorded an average WhoScored match rating of 6.89 in the Championship.

Providing that the Blades are able to keep Berge at the club this summer, there is no reason why the Norwegian cannot go on to play a major role next season as his side aim to launch a push for automatic promotion.