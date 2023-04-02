Sander Berge heaped praise on the Sheffield United fans as the side took a big step towards promotion with a 1-0 win at Norwich City on Saturday.

Landmark game for Sander Berge

The trip to Norfolk had extra significance for the Norwegian midfielder, as he was making his 100th appearance for the Blades. However, it was all about getting three points as Paul Heckingbottom’s side looked to pull clear of a Middlesbrough side that has really applied pressure in the battle to go up with Burnley.

And, it turned out to be a significant day in the race, as Michael Carrick’s men lost 4-2 at struggling Huddersfield Town, managed by former Sheffield United boss Neil Warnock, whilst the Blades got the win at Carrow Road thanks to a late goal from James McAtee.

That has put the Yorkshire side six points clear of Boro, whilst they also have a game in hand, so it’s fair to say they are in a commanding position as they look to seal a return to the Premier League.

And, taking to Instagram, Berge reflected how all connected to Sheffield United felt by sharing a passionate message.

“What a win. Brilliant away support. Proud to play my 100th game for the Blades!”

There have been plenty of ups and downs in that period for the powerful midfielder, and he will have a promotion on his CV if they maintain their good form over the coming months. Next up for Sheffield United is a game against struggling Wigan Athletic on Good Friday.

What’s next for Sheffield United and Sander Berge?

The only focus for the ex-Genk man will be to finish this season with Sheffield United, and he will be desperate to take the club back to the top-flight. However, whether they go up or not, it appears as though he faces an uncertain future, with his deal at Bramall Lane expiring in the summer of 2024.

Berge has constantly been linked with a move away for the past few windows, with the likes of Newcastle and Fulham thought to have been monitoring the player in January, but he has stayed. Yet, in the summer, the Blades will be in an awkward position as it’s potentially the last chance for them to get a fair fee for their key man.

But, that’s a discussion for the summer, and Berge is clearly enjoying his football with Sheffield United now, and he will continue to have a big role to play over the coming weeks as they look to get over the line.